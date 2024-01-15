"Baddd mfer": Anthony Edwards' girlfriend Jeanine Robel in awe of his 33-point effort in massive win

Anthony Edwards's girlfriend Jeanine Robel was all praise for his gritty 33-point performance in the Minnesota Timberwolves' 109-105 win over the LA Clippers at Target Center on Sunday. The guard's evening also saw him prop up nine rebounds and six assists to help overcome the Clippers' threat after they erupted for 37 points in the final stretch. The win further saw the Timberwolves consolidate their first-place standing in the Western Conference.

On her part, Robel took to Instagram stories to share a picture of Edwards celebrating and had a solid caption to boot. Her other stories show that she was in attendance to watch the game.

"Baddd mfer," she wrote.

Jeanine Robel had a sassy caption after Anthony Edwards' 33-point effort against the LA Clippers

This comes after Robel revealed last month that she was expecting her first child with Anthony Edwards. She had taken to IG to announce her pregnancy. Robel has a son from her previous relationship with rapper Chief Keef. While much about her personal life is under wraps, Edwards has been vocal about his relationship with her.

Anthony Edwards has been a force for the Timberwolves this season

After their first-round playoff ouster at the hands of the Denver Nuggets last season, the Minnesota Timberwolves have bounced back strongly and have Anthony Edwards to thank for it. The guard has proved that he was worth the maximum five-year, $260 million extension he inked with the side last summer by dishing out game-winning performances that have seen the side take the top spot in the West.

Speaking to the media after the team's win against the Clippers, Edwards explained why he relished the challenge against formidable sides (via Sports Illustrated):

"That’s why I look forward to playing [the Clippers] all the time. Regardless of if you’re in front of Kawhi, PG, or James, they’re going to try to iso you. You gotta take pride in that challenge and try to stand them up. Kawhi gave me a tough bucket tonight, but other than that, I think I did a pretty good job."

The contest also saw ample contributions coming in from Rudy Gobert, contributing 15 points, 18 rebounds, and four blocks. Karl-Anthony Towns added 17 points, six rebounds, and five assists, while Jaden McDaniels had 14 points, four rebounds, four assists, and two steals.

The season sees Edwards averaging 26.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.9 assists. His last five games have seen him average 22.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists. His scintillating run of form will be what the Timberwolves will be banking on as they look to make a deeper run in the playoffs. Only time will tell if Anthony Edwards can deliver a title for Minnesota this season.