"Baddest NBA wife" - Fans hit frenzy as Donovan Mitchell's fiancee Coco Jones steals spotlight at Cavaliers star's summer camp

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Jul 27, 2025 05:32 GMT
NBA fans reacted to Coco Jones attending Donovan Mitchell's summer camp [Picture Credit: Getty]

NBA fans reacted to Coco Jones being in attendance at Donovan Mitchell's summer camp. In an Instagram video by "NBA Future Starts Now" on Saturday, the American singer, fiancée of the Cleveland Cavaliers star, sat courtside, watching Mitchell conduct his sessions at SPIDA Elite Camp.

The "Most Beautiful Design" singer appeared in a gray outfit. She wore a gray sweatshirt and a pair of free-size sweatpants. The camera turned towards Mitchell, who was in his sports gear, stepping away from the court.

Reacting to the video, a fan showed love to the couple and even called the Cavs star a lucky man.

"Spida lucky man .. got him a black queen that can sing with no kids 😭😭👏🏾."

A fan put the American singer ahead of all NBA wives in the league, calling her the "baddest" among all.

"Coco Jones is the baddest nba wife out of every nba wife."
A fan happily highlighted how, against what was earlier perceived, Donovan Mitchell's life had turned around for good since joining the Cleveland Cavaliers, including his engagement to Jones.

"They sent him to Cleveland to die and he came out with Coco Jones…..I have to respect him."
Comments on the post

Some fans were jealous of Mitchell. The fans took indirect shots at him, with one fan stating that he hated the Cavaliers' star.

"I ain’t never been no hater but I’m hating on this one 😂😂😂💯," the fan quipped.
“Look at me, I’m good at basketball and I’m tagging Coco Jones🤪” i hate this ni*** bruh," another jealous fan wrote.

Some fans reacted to the post with a series of heart-in-the-eyes and fire emojis, showing love to the now-engaged couple.

Comments on the post

Coco Jones and Donovan Mitchell announced their engagement after years of dating

Donovan Mitchell and Coco Jones have kept their relationship private for a long time. Although their relationship was detected by fans and paparazzi, the couple never openly confirmed their relationship. They announced their engagement earlier this month.

Jones posted a picture of the couple kissing while she showed off her ring, placing her hand on the NBA star's chest. Mitchell proposed to her during a holiday getaway.

It was only after their representatives released their joint statements that NBA fans knew that they had been dating for two years.

"After an amazing season and a sold-out tour, Donovan Mitchell and Coco Jones took a moment to recharge on vacation, which turned it into a beautiful engagement. The couple has been dating for two years and look forward to building a life together," the statement read.

According to the New York Post, Jones and Mitchell first met at Michael Rubin's "White Party" on July 4, 2023. The couple had remained in touch since then started dating shortly after.

Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

