"Baddest NBA wife" - Fans hit frenzy as Donovan Mitchell's fiancee Coco Jones steals spotlight at Cavaliers star's summer camp

NBA fans reacted to Coco Jones being in attendance at Donovan Mitchell's summer camp. In an Instagram video by &quot;NBA Future Starts Now&quot; on Saturday, the American singer, fiancée of the Cleveland Cavaliers star, sat courtside, watching Mitchell conduct his sessions at SPIDA Elite Camp.The &quot;Most Beautiful Design&quot; singer appeared in a gray outfit. She wore a gray sweatshirt and a pair of free-size sweatpants. The camera turned towards Mitchell, who was in his sports gear, stepping away from the court. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostReacting to the video, a fan showed love to the couple and even called the Cavs star a lucky man.&quot;Spida lucky man .. got him a black queen that can sing with no kids 😭😭👏🏾.&quot;A fan put the American singer ahead of all NBA wives in the league, calling her the &quot;baddest&quot; among all.&quot;Coco Jones is the baddest nba wife out of every nba wife.&quot;A fan happily highlighted how, against what was earlier perceived, Donovan Mitchell's life had turned around for good since joining the Cleveland Cavaliers, including his engagement to Jones.&quot;They sent him to Cleveland to die and he came out with Coco Jones…..I have to respect him.&quot;Comments on the postSome fans were jealous of Mitchell. The fans took indirect shots at him, with one fan stating that he hated the Cavaliers' star.&quot;I ain’t never been no hater but I’m hating on this one 😂😂😂💯,&quot; the fan quipped.“Look at me, I’m good at basketball and I’m tagging Coco Jones🤪” i hate this ni*** bruh,&quot; another jealous fan wrote.Some fans reacted to the post with a series of heart-in-the-eyes and fire emojis, showing love to the now-engaged couple.Comments on the postCoco Jones and Donovan Mitchell announced their engagement after years of datingDonovan Mitchell and Coco Jones have kept their relationship private for a long time. Although their relationship was detected by fans and paparazzi, the couple never openly confirmed their relationship. They announced their engagement earlier this month.Jones posted a picture of the couple kissing while she showed off her ring, placing her hand on the NBA star's chest. Mitchell proposed to her during a holiday getaway. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIt was only after their representatives released their joint statements that NBA fans knew that they had been dating for two years.&quot;After an amazing season and a sold-out tour, Donovan Mitchell and Coco Jones took a moment to recharge on vacation, which turned it into a beautiful engagement. The couple has been dating for two years and look forward to building a life together,&quot; the statement read.According to the New York Post, Jones and Mitchell first met at Michael Rubin's &quot;White Party&quot; on July 4, 2023. The couple had remained in touch since then started dating shortly after.