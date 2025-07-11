"Stopppp" - Angel Reese, Aliyah Boston & others react as Donovan Mitchell leaves Coco Jones stunned with engagement proposal

Donovan Mitchell and R&B singer Coco Jones took another big step in their relationship. On Friday, the Cleveland Cavaliers star and the singer broke the news on Instagram, which was followed by a series of congratulatory messages from the basketball world.

Ad

In his Instagram post, Mitchell posted a picture of the couple sharing a kiss, while Jones had placed her left hand on the Cavs star's chest, showing off her engagement ring. In the next post, Mitchell posted a video of the moment he popped the big question to Jones.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jones and Mitchell walked beside a swimming pool in a tropical setting, followed by a photographer. The couple seemed to be on a tropical vacation. As they reached the other end of the pool, Donovan Mitchell stopped and, after a few seconds, got on his knees to pop the question.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

After putting the ring on her finger, the Cavaliers guard rose and the couple shared a romantic kiss under the Sun. Coco Jones also posted the engagement picture on Instagram.

Ad

WNBA star Angel Reese and others posted some heartfelt congratulatory comments for the couple on the post.

"Yaaaaaayy!! So happy for you guys! ❤️🙌🏽," singer Ciara wrote.

"Congratulations sis! YOU DESERVE. But you better cut another heartbreak record cause these dudes are going to be in shambles 😂," sportswriter and commentator Jemele Hill wrote.

"stopppp🥺😍CONGRATS SIS!" commented Angel Reese.

Ad

Comments on the post

Other basketball stars like Aliyah Boston, Candace Parker and Kevin Love also congratulated the couple on Donovan Mitchell's post.

Ad

"Congrats my brother ❤️🫶🏻💎," Love wrote.

"🥰🥰 we love to see it," Phoenix Mercury star Satou Sabally wrote.

"Congrats 🥰," Boston commented

"Congrats!!!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," wrote Candace Parker.

"Wowww🥺😍🤍," WNBA star Natasha Cloud wrote.

Comments on the post

Donovan Mitchell and Coco Jones' relationship timeline

Despite the constant rumors of them dating, both Donovan Mitchell and Coco Jones never confirmed their relationship. Jones had previously appeared on "The Breakfast Club" show in April earlier this year. When asked about her relationship with the NBA star, she just said that she was "happy."

Ad

Last year, when she appeared on Shannon Sharpe's "Club Shay Shay" podcast, she again ducked the question, saying that she felt like she was in a "detective movie" and there were "little spies everywhere."

However, after the engagement, representatives of the couple revealed that they had been dating for three years.

"After an amazing season and a sold-out tour, Donovan Mitchell and Coco Jones took a moment to recharge on vacation, which turned it into a beautiful engagement," the representatives told People in a joint statement.

Ad

"The couple has been dating for two years and look forward to building a life together."

After a successful season with his team, Donovan Mitchell deserved this moment in his life and perhaps some extended time with his soon-to-be wife.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nandjee Ranjan Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.



Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.

Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.



With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.



During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books. Know More

Cleveland Cavaliers Nation! You can check out the latest Cleveland Cavaliers Schedule and dive into the Cavaliers Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.