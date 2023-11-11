"Badge of honor" - LeBron James recording 5000 turnovers has NBA fans mocking his legendary career

LeBron James has achieved several accomplishments in his legendary career. He is a four-time NBA champion, Finals MVP and regular-season MVP, as well as the all-time scoring leader in the league. On Friday, he set another record, as he became the first player in NBA history to record 5,000 career turnovers.

In Friday's win over the Phoenix Suns in the NBA In-Season Tournament (122-119), the LA Lakers superstar had 32 points, 11 rebounds and six assists on 11/17 from the field and 3/4 from beyond the arc in 36 minutes on the floor.

In addition, he conceded four turnovers and surpassed the 5,000-mark in his career. Afterwards, NBA fans reacted to this record and mocked the legendary forward.

"In many ways it could be seen as a badge of honor. No player in NBA history has ever had the ball enough to turn it over 5,000 times. If nothing else, it's a testament to both Lebron James' longevity and the enormous workload he's carried on every team he's ever played on."

"Skip bayless gonna have a field day with this lol"

"It's Year 22, of course he was gonna get there eventually; doesn't necessarily make it an embarassing statline since he averages 3.5 a game, which is pretty average"

"Nice stat for the so-called goat!"

"King of Turnovers. Give him the crown!"

"A record that Noone wants to beat"

"LeTurnover"

"Turnover Goat!"

LeBron James reacts to Cam Reddish's missed three in loss to the Miami Heat

Earlier in the week, the LA Lakers had the chance to defeat the Miami Heat on the road, but Cam Reddish missed the game-winning three and the Heat went on to win the game (107-108).

LeBron James had the chance to take the game-winning shot, but instead decided to pass the ball to Cam Reddish for the open three.

After Friday's win over the Suns, LeBron James talked about his decision to pass the ball to Reddish and said he would do that again, as he trusts his teammates.

"To all the naysayers and basketball savants that don't know nothing about basketball and telling me I should have shot that shot in Miami instead of passing to Cam Reddish, well, I did the same thing tonight because I trust my teammates, and I make the right play every single time, and the game ball goes to Cam Reddish for sure," LeBron James said afterwards, via Clutchpoints.

On Friday, Cam Reddish posted 17 points in 28 minutes on the floor, on 5/8 from beyond the arc, including a few clutch three-pointers. Following their victory, the Lakers improved to 4-5 in the West standings.