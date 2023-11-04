Phoenix Suns Injury Report (Nov 4th): Latest update on Bradley Beal and Devin Booker's availability

The Phoenix Suns are set to start their three-game road trip on Saturday against the Philadelphia 76ers. The Suns are coming off two consecutive losses to the San Antonio Spurs, while the Sixers are in the middle of a five-game homestand. Let's take a look at the Phoenix Suns injury report for Nov. 4.

The Suns have three players listed on their official NBA injury report. Devin Booker is listed as questionable, while Bradley Beal and Damion Lee are out for Saturday's game against Philly.

Booker is still dealing with a left ankle sprain suffered in their opening night win over the Golden State Warriors. He missed the Suns' next three games before returning on Thursday night against the Spurs. He didn't miss a beat after putting up 31 points, nine rebounds and 13 assists.

Devin Booker will likely play against the Philadelphia 76ers since he didn't miss a beat on Thursday. The same can't be said for Bradley Beal and Damion Lee, who will miss the Sixers matchup.

Beal continues to suffer from lower back spasms and will have to wait for his first official game as a Phoenix Suns player. Phoenix is being cautious with their prized acquisition of the offseason.

Meanwhile, Lee has no timetable for a return from a torn right meniscus. He already underwent surgery and is expected to make a full recovery.

The Suns overhauled their roster since Mat Ishbia took over as owner earlier this year. They even have a new head coach in Frank Vogel, with Booker as the only player remaining from the 2020-21 team that made the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Phoenix Suns vs Philadelphia 76ers Game Preview

The Phoenix Suns will try to end a two-game losing streak when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday. The Suns are already reeling from injury woes to start the season and are just 2-3 after five games. They are also starting a crucial three-game road trip that could dictate their November.

Devin Booker looked great in the two games he played this season, while Kevin Durant is doing everything he can to keep the Suns afloat. Durant is averaging 27.4 points in five games, but he will need the team's supporting cast to step up.

Meanwhile, the Sixers will look to extend their winning streak to four games and remain undefeated at home. For what it's worth, Philadelphia have lost seven of their last eight games against the Suns since the 2019-20 season.

