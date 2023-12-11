"Ballin": Larsa Pippen celebrates son Justin Pippen's Beverley Hills' MVP win while playing with LeBron James' son Bryce James

Basketball does run in the blood for some individuals as Scottie and Larsa Pippen's son Justin Pippen recently won the MVP honors at the Beverly Hills Tournament. Justin is also teammates with LeBron James' younger son Bryce and both are playing for Sierra Canyon.

Along with Pippen winning the Most Valuable Player award, his teammates Bryce James, Bryce Cofield, Noah Williams, and Jayden Alexander won All-Tournament Honors as each one elevated their game to help Sierra Canyon win the tourney.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This win is extra special for the James family as it comes on the same day that Bryce's father LeBron and the LA Lakers beat the Indiana Pacers to win the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament.

However, the James family is not the only prominent basketball family who are celebrating. Larsa Pippen shared an image of her son Justin on her Instagram Stories after he won MVP honors. She also included a one-word caption to describe how well he had played — "Ballin."

Justin Pippen wins MVP at the Beverly Hills Tournament (Image via Larsa Pippen's IG)

The future is bright for both Bryce James and Justin Pippen and it certainly helps that they can receive mentorship from two NBA stars.

Also read: Larsa Pippen vows to switch last name to 'Jordan' from Pippen after marrying Marcus Jordan: "When we do get married I'm gonna change my last name"

Marcus Jordan hopes that his father Michael Jordan will be his best man when he marries Larsa Pippen

Marcus Jordan's romance with Larsa Pippen has to be one of the most dramatic events that have surrounded a couple of NBA legends, especially because it involves former teammates who are no longer on speaking terms.

For context, Larsa used to be married to Scottie Pippen but she filed for divorce in 2018. Their divorce was finalized in 2021 and a year later, she was linked to Marcus Jordan, son of Chicago Bulls legend and Scottie's former teammate Michael Jordan.

Jordan and Pippen used to be good friends, stemming from their time with the Bulls where they won six championships together. However, the two are no longer on speaking terms after Pippen criticized Jordan for the Last Dance documentary.

Jordan is also unhappy with his son's relationship with his former teammate's ex-wife, as he has voiced his displeasure with him dating Larsa Pippen. However, the couple has continued their relationship despite Michael Jordan's opinion.

In fact, the two are already talking about getting married in the future. This was discussed when the couple appeared on the Pablo Torre Finds Out show and Marcus expressed his desire to have his father be his best man.

Only time will tell if Michael Jordan will agree with his son's wishes or if he will eventually warm up to his relationship with Larsa or if he will continue to remain cold and simply allow his son to do what he wants.