"Ban AD in my chat deada**" - Kai Cenat gets trolled by Anthony Davis for thinking he can match up against LeBron James on Madden

Anthony Davis proved to be the ultimate team man off the hardwood as well. He had LeBron James' back after content creator Kai Cenat believed he could match up against the 4x NBA champion on Madden.

Davis had a simple message for Cenat who challenged James to play him on Madden. The center's response trolling the internet personality did the rounds on social media. Cenat had a message from the Lakers superstar, but the response from Davis saw him going from excited to grumpy.

According to an Overtime tweet, Cenat was overjoyed when he said that he could match up against James, but Davis played spoilsport with a hilarious response:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Cenat: “I can play LeBron in Madden”

AD: Nah, I'm just cappin'

Cenat: Ban Anthony Davis in my chat deada**, I'm not even playing no more, ban him. Ban him, no cap.

Expand Tweet

The interaction came following James making headlines after missing the contest with the LA Clippers due to an ankle injury.

Before that, the 39-year-old shared that he was playing Doe Boy in Madden on Monday night, which had strong responses on social media. Now, Anthony Davis seems to be having his share of fun as he put one over Cenat.

Anthony Davis had a spectacular outing against the Charlotte Hornets

It was an Anthony Davis show on Monday night. The big propped up 26 points, 15 points and 11 assists for his third career triple-double to help the Lakers beat the Charlotte Hornets 124-118 at the Spectrum Center. The win also saw LA end their grammy away trip with a 4-2 record and registering three consecutive wins.

Davis is in the midst of a staggering season averaging 24.7 points, 12.2 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per contest, He's shooting 55.4% from the field and 29.8% from the 3-point land in 48 games.

Postgame, the 9x NBA All-Star said that the team is unbeatable if they go in with the right mindset.

“When we put our minds to it, we can beat any team in this league. We lost two we felt like we should have won, and we won two that the people in Nevada thought we should lose. When we buckle down defensively and play the right way, we are a tough team to beat.”

Davis made the All-Star reserves this season and is a cinch to win the DPOY given his exploits.

He has missed just four games for LA this season. Although their 27-25 record suggests that the Lakers could be in a better place, there's no discounting then as title contenders in the West as long as they have a healthy Anthony Davis in the mix.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!