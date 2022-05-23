"Barkley's going to hell, so" - Shaquille O'Neal finds a brilliant way to troll Charles Barkley on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert'

Even when the Hall of Famers aren't debating on Inside the NBA on TNT, Shaquille O'Neal finds way to troll Charles Barkley. On The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, O'Neal dissed Chuck when asked about the afterlife.

Shaquille O'Neal was a guest on the late night show to promote his latest venture, a cookbook for everyday people. He authored the cookbook that is meant for daily use so that even amateur chefs can create quick and easy dishes. The book is titled "Shaq's Family Style" and is advertised as having "recipes so easy that even Charles Barkley could do it."

Big Diesel participated in a segment called "The Colbert Questionert" wherein the host Stephen Colbert asks the guest a bunch of "rapid-fire-type questions." He asked, "What do you think happens when we die?" and O'Neal responded:

"Nobody knows. Heaven? Barkley's going to hell, so...Heaven? I'm going to heaven so..."

The Late Show @colbertlateshow The shade never stops! @Shaq tells us how he really feels about his buddy Charles Barkley on tonight's edition of #TheColbertQuestionert The shade never stops! @Shaq tells us how he really feels about his buddy Charles Barkley on tonight's edition of #TheColbertQuestionert 😇👼 https://t.co/H3aSaLN80h

Shaquille O'Neal suggested that he is going to heaven while Barkley ends up in hell. O'Neal has made fun of Barkley on several occasions on numerous shows and podcasts. The two of them routinely mock the other on national media and that has boosted the ratings of Inside the NBA on TNT. O'Neal continued to mock Chuck on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert when he said he can smell the flatulence of people.

Colbert asked O'Neal what his favorite smell is, and he jokingly answered:

"Farts...Like when Barkley farts, I'll be like 'Oh, you had the Waffle House this morning, huh?'"

Shaquille O'Neal answers questions about his life on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Shaquille O'Neal sitting courtside for Game 3 between the Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks

Big Diesel gave the fans a glimpse into his life by answering several rapid-fire-type questions on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. He said his favorite action movie is the first rendition of Superman and his favorite sandwich is the classic turkey club.

Stephen Colbert had some interesting questions on this segment, one of which was if O'Neal had ever asked for someone's autograph. Shaq answered Dr. J, aka. Julius Erving of the Philadelphia 76ers, an ABA-NBA star who played in the 1970s and 80s. Colbert also wanted to know the scariest animal, according to O'Neal. He answered snakes at first but changed his choice to sharks before recalling a story about his appearance on Shark Week. Shaq said:

"A snake...Actually, a shark 'cause I did the Shark Week one time and almost died...Some genius who built the cage had a opening "this" big. Like I saw but didn't think about it then, when I realised it, the shark was coming towards the thing...And then he came down, I was like 'Aaah!' and I bumped him, and I got out of the water so fast."

Andy Casagrande @ABC4EXPLORE #ShaqAttack #ShaqWeek Shark Week 2020 continues tonight with the biggest sharks on earth & the biggest Shark Diver on the planet @Shaq alongside his crazy talented team @dudeperfect & @markrober watch this one-of-a-kind special tonight on @SharkWeek Shark Week 2020 continues tonight with the biggest sharks on earth & the biggest Shark Diver on the planet @Shaq alongside his crazy talented team @dudeperfect & @markrober watch this one-of-a-kind special tonight on @SharkWeek #ShaqAttack #ShaqWeek https://t.co/wZMCG7jobK

Shaquille O'Neal chose oranges over apples because he lives in Florida. When asked whether he prefers the window or the aisle seat in an airplane, he jokingly answered:

"Private."

Edited by Windy Goodloe