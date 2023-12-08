"Be humble when you are having your moments": Damian Lillard doesn't mind Tyrese Haliburton mocking 'Dame Time' celebration

The Indiana Pacers made it to the NBA In-Season Tournament Finals, and Tyrese Haliburton celebrated in a way that Damian Lillard would.

With one minute to go, the former Iowa State Buckeye nailed a 3-pointer that sent the Milwaukee Bucks' hopes to win the NBA Cup fade away, but Lillard has something to say about Haliburton mimicking his trademark celebration.

During the post-game press conference, Lillard said about Haliburton's celebration that he could not be mad about the 'Dame Time' celebration done against him.

"I learned as a kid, when you dish it out, you got to be willing to take it," said Lillard.

"For as many times I've done it to people, I can't be upset when somebody else does it. I think that is also a sign of respect and acknowledgment for knowing my history and knowing what I do."

Damian Lillard said that whenever a player is in his moment, he preaches humility and respect. Nonetheless, he also added that they showcased sportsmanship after the matchup.

"I didn't mind it. It was what it was. I also know that when you having your moment, it is important to be careful and to be humble when you are having your moments cause you'll never know how the tables turn and when they gonna turn. I respect it. We shook hands after the game," Lillard said.

Damian Lillard tallies 24 points as Milwaukee Bucks lose to the Indiana Pacers

The NBA In-Season Tournament campaign of the Milwaukee Bucks ended with an 128-119 loss to the Indiana Pacers. In the loss, Damian Lillard had 24 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

Leading the Bucks in scoring was Giannis Antetokounmpo, registering a double-double of 37 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks. Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez tried to keep the Bucks, combining for 38 points.

On the other side, Haliburton controlled the floor well with 27 points, 15 assists and seven rebounds. Myles Turner also had a good night, registering 26 points and 10 rebounds, while Obi Toppin had an accurate shooting night, going 6-of-8 to finish with 14 points.

The Pacers await the winner of the NBA Western Conference matchup between the LA Lakers and the New Orleans Pelicans to determine who they go up against to get the NBA Cup.

The NBA In-Season Tournament Finals is on Saturday in Las Vegas, Nevada.