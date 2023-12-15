"Beal sitting by himself": Gilbert Arenas questions Phoenix Suns’ Big 3’s chemistry amid Devin Booker's open look

The Phoenix Suns’ Big 3 of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal made their highly anticipated debut on Wednesday. While the trio combined for 75 points, Phoenix was upset 116-112 at home by the Brooklyn Nets. According to former All-Star point guard Gilbert Arenas, the Suns’ loss can be attributed to early chemistry issues.

During the latest episode of his podcast “Gil’s Arena,” Arenas broke down what he saw from Phoenix’s Big 3 on Wednesday. Arenas highlighted how Beal looked too passive offensively, as he was trying too hard to fit in.

“Right now, he’s not doing too much, just trying to let the game come to him, it seems like is what he was doing yesterday,” Arenas said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, according to the former All-Star, the Suns’ offense consistently generated open looks for their stars. So, he is confident that Phoenix will be fine once its Big 3 starts building chemistry.

“Just looking at shots he could’ve had and could’ve took and lanes he could’ve drove, and that’s when I was like, ‘Oh, man, this is gonna be very, very dangerous,’” Arenas said.

“You can see Booker has a wide-open shot, but at the top of the key, Beal is just sitting there by himself. I’m like, ‘Ooh.’ Once those start clicking, where those shots just become easier, they’re gonna be something in the West.”

(17:32 mark below)

Since being acquired from the Washington Wizards this past offseason, Beal has only played five games for the Suns. He is averaging 16.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.8 steals, 0.4 blocks and 1.6 3-pointers per game on 43.3% shooting.

Beal’s 16.4 ppg marks his lowest scoring average since the 2014-15 season (15.3 ppg). However, as Arenas noted, his offensive production will likely start to increase once he adjusts to being the Suns’ third option.

Phoenix (13-11) next hosts the New York Knicks on Friday (13-10).

Also Read: Kevin Durant roasts Andre Iguodala for claiming he doesn't lift weights: "These boys say anything on podcasts"

Gilbert Arenas on Phoenix’s defensive struggles

Later in his podcast, Arenas was asked about Phoenix’s defensive struggles, as the Suns rank just 17th in defensive rating (114.3). According to the former All-Star, the team’s biggest issue is its lack of a true power forward.

Arenas highlighted how the Suns are putting too much pressure on Durant to lead them defensively. So, he thinks that they should look to acquire a more natural defensive-minded forward.

“They have to start looking at KD as a guard and not a big,” Arenas said.

“Even though he’s 6-foot-11 … you can’t think that [Jusuf] Nurkic and him are the bigs back there. … Get you a big-sized power forward that can actually help rebound and put some body back there because you don’t want KD trying to be a shot blocker.”

(18:36 mark below)

Phoenix has limited trade assets after going all in on forming its Big 3. However, perhaps the Suns will be able to find a bargain deal at the trade deadline or sign a defensive-oriented veteran on the buyout market.

Also Read: “Talking like Draymond on Meth”, “KD still hates this man”: Kevin Durant’s encouraging message to former teammate has NBA fans cringing