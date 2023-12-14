“Talking like Draymond on Meth”, “KD still hates this man”: Kevin Durant’s encouraging message to former teammate has NBA fans cringing

Kevin Durant addressed his former teammate Draymond Green's suspension, who will be out of the league indefinitely after hitting Jusuf Nurkic in the head on Tuesday's game between the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns. Durant shared his surprise about the incident and is hopeful Draymond Green will get help to solve his issues.

"That was insane to see. Glad Nurk is all right. Never seen that before in a basketball court in an NBA game. I hope Draymond gets the help he needs. It's been incident after incident," Kevin Durant said afterwards, via Bleacher Report.

"I know Draymond and that's not, he hasn't been that way when I was around him and coming into the league. Hopefully, he gets the help he needs to get back on the court and put all this stuff behind him."

NBA fans took to social media and reacted to Kevin Durant's comments in a mixed way. The two had a tense relationship during their time with the Warriors.

"KD still hates this man"

"Damn he talking like Draymond on Meth"

"Τhey treating him like he’s mentally challenged or something lmaoooo"

"Durant speaking the truth"

"Does bro genuinely think Draymond is special needs?"

"KD offering Draymond some virtual therapy!"

"KD is forgetting about the argument he had with Draymond when he was with the warriors. It was about KD signing somewhere else for next season. They had to be separated by teammates and Draymond got a one game suspension from the Warriors"

"What about you KD ... did you also get the help you needed or you’re still in the process"

Kevin Durant, Suns' Big Three make debut in home loss to Brooklyn Nets

Kevin Durant recovered from an ankle injury and made his return to the lineup Wednesday vs. the Brooklyn Nets. With Durant back on the roster, it was the first time that the Phoenix Suns' Big Three played together.

Devin Booker had 34 points and 12 assists, with Durant posting 27 and Bradley Beal 14. The Suns' Big Three combined for 75 points in the 116-112 loss to the Nets.

"Not good enough to win the game, but we're going to stay positive. It's the first game with those three out there together. A lot of figuring it out - when to be aggressive, when not to be aggressive," coach Frank Vogel said afterwards, via NBA.com.

The Suns are hopeful that their Big Three will help build a win streak and climb higher in the standings. Currently, Phoenix is 10th in the West with 13 wins and 11 losses.