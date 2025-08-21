"Because I am dark-skinned" - Dennis Schroder opens up about not being as loved as Dirk Nowitzki in Germany for heartbreaking reason

Dennis Schroder has carved out a career as an NBA journeyman, but he is best known for his impact with Germany on the international stage. He owns a FIBA World Cup MVP and earned a spot on the All-Star Five at the 2024 Paris Olympics after guiding Germany to a strong run that ended with a loss in the bronze medal game.In an interview with Stern, Schroder, the captain of Team Germany and its flag bearer at the Paris Olympics, said he takes representing the national flag seriously, noting that he drew inspiration from NBA Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.At the same time, he admitted he came to understand that he could never be viewed with the same reverence as the German Mavericks icon because of the color of his skin.“When I was 14, I sat in front of the TV watching Dirk Nowitzki carry the flag at the 2008 Summer Games in Beijing. Back then I thought: how cool, there’s no greater honor,” Schroder said.“It's a great honor, but for me it will never be the same as for Dirk. I will never receive the same love in this country, because I am dark-skinned.”Dennis Schroder is the son of a German father and a Gambian mother, and his agent was former German national team player Ademola Okulaja.He launched his professional career in Germany from 2010 to 2013 before being drafted by the Atlanta Hawks in 2013.Dennis Schroder plans to return to Germany after his NBA careerIn the same interview, Dennis Schroder shared that once his time in the league is finished, he intends to go back to his home country.&quot;Braunschweig is my home, I'm needed here,&quot; he said. &quot;That's why I bought the basketball club there, that's why we're planning academies, camps and schools for the youth there.&quot;Many professionals stay in the USA after their playing careers and enjoy their fame. But I belong in Germany.&quot;Schroder has spent 12 seasons in the NBA. For the 2025-26 campaign, he will play with the Sacramento Kings, marking his 10th team in the league.Schroder and Germany still have two exhibition games left, both against Spain. Their EuroBasket run begins Aug. 27 against Montenegro, where they share a group with Lithuania, Great Britain, Sweden and Finland.