"Because he makes $15 million" - When Shaquille O'Neal was forced to scout former Hawks center in high school by his stepfather

In Shaquille O'Neal's "Shaq Uncut: My Story," he discusses a moment with his father that led him to take basketball more seriously growing up.

Shaq talked about Jon Koncak, elaborating:

"The guy he was talking about was Jon Koncak. He was this huge, slow white dude who really wasn’t that good. My father said 'We’re going to watch him play basketball tonight, and I’m going to teach you how to destroy him. You know why? Because he makes 15 million dollars — that's why.'"

Shaquille O'Neal also mentioned in the book how David Robinson was an inspiration for him when he was working on his game. However, it was Koncak's $15 million contract with the Atlanta Hawks that truly motivated him to go further with basketball.

Koncak spent ten seasons with the Atlanta Hawks and averaged 4.6 points per game (46.9% shooting) and 5.0 rebounds. He didn't really stand out that much on the court for the amount of money he was earning. That was all the motivation O'Neal needed.

O'Neal played 20 seasons in the NBA and is a career-average 23.7 ppg (58.2% shooting) along with 10.9 rpg. During his four seasons playing for the Orlando Magic, he averaged 27.2 ppg (58.1% shooting) and 12.5 rpg. In his eight seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, O'Neal averaged 27.0 ppg (57.5% shooting) and 11.8 rpg.

Shaquille O'Neal also spent four seasons with the Miami Heat and averaged 19.6 ppg (59.6% shooting) along with 9.1 rpg.

Shaquille O'Neal explained decision to go with basketball over football

During a 2015 interview segment on the "Dan Patrick Show," O'Neal mentioned the story again but this time talked about a decision between basketball and football.

"I actually started out playing football," O'Neal said. "I was a hell of a tight end. But then a guy your size, hit me in my knee one day.

"I was sitting on the couch, and Jon Koncak signs for $15 million for three years. I was thinking, 'If I can make $5 million doing the basketball thing, I think I am going to switch up now ... true story.'"

Considering how his career went down, it's evident that the motivation worked, as Shaquille O'Neal is recognized as one of the greatest players in NBA history. Being one of the most dominant centers of all time, O'Neal was also included in the Naismith Hall of Fame.

Shaquille O'Neal also won four championships, an MVP award (2000) and three Finals MVP awards (2000-2002) during his illustrious career.

