"Been like this for over 2 decades": NBA fans react to Bomani Jones' alleged claims that LeBron James has Lakers beat writer working for Klutch Sports

Former ESPN analyst Bomani Jones has accused Lakers beat writer Dave McMenamin and two other media personalities of having a connection with LeBron James and Klutch Sports.

Jones alleged McMenamin of having a standing relationship wth James. He made the revelation in Tuesday's episode of his "The Right Time with Bomani Jones" podcast.

"Dave McMenamin came out with a report and I like Dave but you need to understand that when Dave covered the Cleveland Cavaliers, LeBron had three guys in the media that he referred to his three wives. It was McMenamin, Chris Haynes, and Joe Vardon."

TheTruth @Thetruth8240 Former ESPN Analyst Bomani Jones EXPOSES Dave McMenamin for secretly working for Klutch Sports to Promote Lebron 🔥🔥 (h/t The Dreamerspro Show on Youtube)

Later, Jones criticized McMenamin's Oct. 10 report on James' future, where the Lakers beat writer had suggested that James could ask for a trade or a buyout after observing the Purple and Gold's form while being on the sidelines with a sciatica injury.

Jones's revelation created a buzz in the community, as the fans swarmed social media with their opinions on the former ESPN analyst's allegations.

"anything that comes from mcmenamin or windy is coming directly from lebron and co. themselves. it's been like this for over two decades. they are his voice in the media (besides perkins, shannon, gil etc.)," one fan said.

barry block @imextragramsam anything that comes from mcmenamin or windy is coming directly from lebron and co. themselves. it’s been like this for over two decades. they are his voice in the media (besides perkins, shannon, gil etc.).

"Yes because lebron needs promotion," another fan said.

"Next he’s gonna tell us water is wet. No one takes McMenamin seriously. We know he’s compromised and mostly ignore his analysis knowing its talking points he’s been told to share," another fan said.

One fan threw shade at LeBron James' best friend, Rich Paul, running Klutch Sports.

"The fact that Klutch Sports exists is the probably the biggest conflict of interest in sports I've ever seen. Lebrons' best friend runs a sports agency filled with elite NBA talent. God knows what gets discussed that we don't know about," the fan said.

Avi @CRan3060 The fact that Klutch Sports exists is the probably the biggest conflict of interest in sports I've ever seen. Lebrons' best friend runs a sports agency filled with elite NBA talent. God knows what gets discussed that we don't know about.

"Bomani is my favourite sports and culture commentator. But, he should be including Nick Wright in any Lebron client journalist list," another fan said.

"It’s not even a secret," another fan said.

Bomani Jones believes LeBron James should only think about retiring as a Laker

Later in the episode, Bomani Jones suggested that LeBron James should think about retiring as a Laker, rather than trying to get a new contract with another team. He explained the difficulties any team in the league would have to face if they wanted to house James' talents.

"The only thing LeBron James needs to be thinking about is retiring as a Los Angeles Laker," Jones said. "There is nowhere else to go. The idea to me that there is gonna be some team that's gonna give up the world for a man that's got a sciatica and is going to turn 41 years old." (Timestamp: 2:46)

Later, Jones said that James has aged out of playing defense, and any team willing to sign him would have to turn in a lot.

