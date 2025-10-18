"You aren't Michael Jordan" - Stephen A. Smith torches LeBron James' GOAT status with 'choke job' tag while blasting him for dodging accountability

Stephen A. Smith and LeBron James aren't on the best of terms with each other since their altercation in March, earlier this year. The ESPN spokesperson has been critical of the Lakers star whenever there is a comparison between him and Michael Jordan in the GOAT conversation.
On Friday, Smith took a jab at James again during his guest appearance on "The Pivot Podcast". The show's host askeed the ESPN spokesperson to explain what he meant when he asked the fans to hold James accountable. In his response, Smith called the Lakers star a choke job and laid out the reasoning for his statment.
"You don't like me because you see me calling it like I see it. You aren't Michael Jordan, you are not the GOAT," Smith said. "You did choke in an NBA Finals, four consecutive fourth quarters. In an NBA Finals, this man was scoring four points, in one game he scored zero points." (Timestamp: 31:21)
"In an NBA Finals fourth quarter with Jason Terry or JJ Barea guarding you. There is no explaination for that. To anybody who knows basketball, that's a choke-job."
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Later, Smith gave LeBron James his flowers for overcoming the drawbacks he found in his game and winning four championships. However, he questioned the Lakers star's decision to join great players like Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh, Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving, and Kevin Love to win those championships.
"Won't take one back step when it comes to him": Stephen A. Smith refuses to end his beef with LeBron James
LeBron James had a heated confrontation with Stephen A. Smith during a game against the New York Knicks in March, which made the headlines. It was the first time that the world had seen the Lakers star go directly at a media personality during a game.
Seven months later, the ESPN spokesperson refuses to end his beef with the Lakers star. During these seven months, Smith has revealed a lot of details about his confrontation with the Lakers star. However, James has only talked in detail about the incident during his appearance on the Pat McAfee show in April.
On Friday, Smith referenced James' comments about him on McAfee's show and revealed that he would not be backing out against the Lakers star ever.
"The closest that I've ever come to backing up in my life has evaporated. I won't take one back step when it comes to him in life ever again because I've done my job. He took it personal and took it to another level," Smith said. (Timestamp: 21:00)
"To come on ESPN, just to insult me with a show that comes on after me, we know what you were doing. So my attitude is fine, f*** it, this is how you wanna do it, we good."
Later, Smith accepted that he did not like LeBron James, and he was good with it.
Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.