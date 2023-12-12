"Been like that since I was 16": Zion Williamson breaks silence on enduring ruthless criticism 

Zion Williamson and his weight issues have been generating headlines over the last week after the New Orleans Pelicans were trounced by the LA Lakers in the semi-finals of the recently-concluded In-Season Tournament. The forward who appeared to be in shape ahead of the start of the 2023-24 season, looked out of sorts and lacked conditioning as the months progressed.

After dishing out a 36-point performance against the Minnesota Timberwolves to hand New Orleans a 121-107 win on Monday, Williamson shed light on the constant criticism he's endured.

According to The Athletic's Will Guillory, the 23-year-old said he had taken brickbats since he was 16:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"It's been like that since I was 16 years old; since I came onto the scene. If I want to be one of the best players in the league, if we don't win in a big moment or if something bad happens, that's to be expected."

Expand Tweet

Williamson was pegged to be a generational superstar but has yet to fulfill that theory. Given his extensive injury history, the Pelicans have never played a complete season in the NBA. In his five years in the league, the only time Williamson played over 60 games was in the 2020-21 season.

When healthy, Williamson has shown his athleticism and explosiveness. but the injuries and lack of time on the court have resulted in analysts and former players calling out the player for not living up to his expected potential.

Stephen A. Smith tore into Zion Williamson after the Pelicans' semifinal loss to the Lakers

Stephen A. Smith has been known for his hot takes and blunt assessment of all things NBA, and the ESPN Analyst ripped into Zion Williamson after the team lost to the LA Lakers. Putting focus on his conditioning, Smith said:

“LeBron James had dropped 30 in three quarters and completely dominated and looked in peak physical condition. Zion Williamson, who is more than 15 years younger, went to the free throw line, and I saw a belly. When he took a deep breath, his belly bounced. I mean, that kind of belly.”

Williamson scored 13 points in 26 minutes. He shot 6-of-8, and the Pelicans were -33 with him on the floor as the Lakers blew them out 133-89.

That said, Williamson has managed to stay injury-free for the majority of this season and is averaging 22.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists in 20 games. Only time will tell if he can continue in the same vein for the remainder of the season.