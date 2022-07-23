“Before we nominate James Harden for the Nobel Prize… has he lost a step?” - Frank Isola says Harden will be motivated next season because of a “wink-wink” deal for next July

James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers seem determined to make a title run next season. After Harden took less money on his extension this offseason in order for the team to improve its roster, Philadelphia appears ready to roll.

Harden recently signed a two-year extension, with a player option after the 2022-23 season. On ESPN's "Pardon the Interruption," analyst Frank Isola said Harden is going to be motivated because he could get a big raise at the end of the season.

“Before we nominate James Harden for the Nobel Prize, has he lost a step? He's going to be motivated because if he has a good year, you know, there's a wink-wink deal.”

After being acquired at the trade deadline from the Brooklyn Nets in February, Harden showed plenty of flashes throughout the second half of the season.

Although the 76ers were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs, there's plenty of optimism. Harden and star big man Joel Embiid teamed up to be a dangerous offensive force when they were healthy. Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris continued to impress as well.

James Harden looks to have impact with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2022-23

After James Harden was acquired from the Brooklyn Nets, the 76ers looked like one of the most dangerous teams in the Eastern Conference. After a series of injuries in the playoffs, the team lost to the Toronto Raptors in six games in the first round.

With a full offseason under their belt, as well as plenty of new additions to the roster, the 76ers look eager to make noise in the Eastern Conference. Harden's decision not to take a max extension went a long way towards adding some necessary reinforcements.

The 76ers signed veteran P.J. Tucker, as well as Danuel House, who both played alongside Harden in Houston. The team also acquired Swiss Army knife wing De'Anthony Melton, who was previously with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Free agent James Harden has agreed on a two-year, $68.6M deal, including a player option, to return to the 76ers, sources tell ESPN.

With plenty of depth being added to the roster, the 76ers look to have the talent to take the next step forward, especially with Embiid and Harden at the centerpiece.

In 21 games in Philadelphia last year, Harden averaged 21.0 points, 7.1 rebounds and 10.5 assists per game while shooting 40.2%, including 32.6% from 3-point range.

Harden, who will turn 33 in August, likely only has so many chances at a championship left in his career.

