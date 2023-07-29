Before Stephen Curry's "lookaway" 3-point shot, Rex Chapman did the same 27 years ago and outscored Michael Jordan

Legendary Kentucky Wildcat, Rex Chapman was a tough cover to handle in the NBA.

Before entering the NBA, he was a college standout who became the SEC Tournament MVP back in 1988 with the Wildcats. The success at the college level made him a lottery pick with the Charlotte Hornets gambling on him with the 8th overall pick in the 1988 NBA draft.

In his first three years with the Hornets, he was able to average 15.7 points per game while shooting for 32% beyond the three-point line.

Chapman would was get traded to the Washington Wizards midway through his fourth season and his three-point shooting shot up to almost 39% while providing his team with 18.2 points per game.

Becoming a three-point specialist in the NBA, Miami took him during the 1995-96 season to play alongside Tim Hardaway and Alonzo Mourning. His confidence beyond the three-point line improved immensely as he shot threes and looked away like what Steph Curry does in today's basketball.

In that same game, Rex Chapman fired nine three-pointers to finish he game with 39 point, outscoring Michael Jordan who tallied 31. This was one of the 10 losses that the 1996 Chicago Bulls had in their record-breaking season.

Rex Chapman was made famous for his one-legged catch three-pointer with the Phoenix Suns

In the last leg of Rex Chapman's NBA career, his most memorable shot came in during the 1997 NBA playoffs between the Seattle Supersonics and the Phoenix Suns.

In Game 1 of the first round, the Suns were not expected to win over the Kemp-Payton Sonics, but Rex Chapman tallied 42 points to have the early 1-0 lead. Game 2 went to the Sonics to even the series, but the Suns got back the lead in Game 3 with Chapman scoring 23 points.

The legend of Rex Chapman happened in Game 4 as the Phoenix Suns were down by three points 4.3 seconds left. As the pass made it to his hands, he made two steps leaning towards the side of the basketball court and shot a running three-pointer with only one leg to tie the game at 107 points.

The team still lost the game in overtime, but what Chapman did to give his team another chance to close out the series in OT will be remembered forever.

Chapman finished the game with 22 points, five rebounds and four assists and was the third top-scorer for the Suns that night, behind Jason Kidd and Kevin Johnson, each tallying 23 points.

