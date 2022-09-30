“Being the last team standing and becoming a champion; that window is shrinking” – LA Clippers 7x All-Star is committed to winning this year, says he’s ‘locked in’ for the assignment

LA Clippers' Paul George is feeling the pressure to succeed in the upcoming season. He is 32-years-old and will enter his 13th season in the league. The Clippers have one of the deepest rosters and are projected to be one of the championship favorites.

However, George isn’t taking it for granted. He understands that time is running out for him to win his first title.

During a recent interview with ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk, George spoke about his approach to this season:

"I'm more focused than I've ever been. You talk about locked in, I am locked into this year. I’m prepared and understand what the assignment is this year."

When asked what he meant by “assignment,” he said:

“Winning it all. Being the last team standing and becoming a champion. That window is shrinking and not a lot of teams can say before a season starts that they have a chance to win it. And I don’t want to miss out on that chance.”

The Clippers’ George and Kawhi Leonard have had enormous expectations placed on them since they arrived in LA in 2019. Unfortunately, injuries have prevented them from reaching their ceiling. They have played together in just 80 regular-season games and 24 playoff games.

The team is yet to make a finals appearance. The Clippers even failed to make the playoffs last season with Leonard out for the year.

Heading into this season, the Clippers arguably have their best and deepest roster ever. They have playmakers like John Wall and Reggie Jackson as well as wing depth with Norman Powell, Robert Covington and Nicolas Batum. They also have a traditional 7-footer in Ivica Zubac.

Overall, it’s now or never for the LA Clippers. If the team can stay healthy, there’s no reason why they can't contend for the title.

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM Paul George says he’s as “locked in” as ever before understanding “the assignment” this season. Here’s a preview of my sitdown with George for next week on NBA Today: Paul George says he’s as “locked in” as ever before understanding “the assignment” this season. Here’s a preview of my sitdown with George for next week on NBA Today: https://t.co/yd2dnxejm3

LA Clippers’ possible rotation and game plan entering this season

Ty Lue answers questions during LA Clippers' Media Day.

During a recent LA Clippers practice, coach Ty Lue answered some questions regarding the team’s strategy for the season.

When Lue was asked about how comfortable he was with small-ball lineups, he replied:

“I think it’s more important to play small with Kawhi and PG on the floor. I think having Zu come out early and go back with the second unit so we can help the rebounding. I think it will be better for us because Kawhi and PG are great rebounders.”

Tomer Azarly @TomerAzarly “I think it’s more important to play small with Kawhi & PG on the floor. I think having Zu come out early & go back with the second unit so we can help the rebounding, I think it will be better for us because Kawhi & PG are great rebounders.”



Ty Lue’s thoughts small ball lineups “I think it’s more important to play small with Kawhi & PG on the floor. I think having Zu come out early & go back with the second unit so we can help the rebounding, I think it will be better for us because Kawhi & PG are great rebounders.”Ty Lue’s thoughts small ball lineups https://t.co/V7HY5H0Y2S

The Clippers only have one established center on their roster in Ivica Zubac. So, they don’t have much choice as to whether or not to use small-ball lineups. But it would stlll be interesting to see Zubac primarily playing with the second unit.

This might lead to extra strain on Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, as they will have to battle bigger players for rebounds. However, smaller lineups with multiple two-way forwards could be helpful in creating mismatches on the offensive end.

Lue was also asked about the Clippers' potential starting lineup.

“I think everyone on the team started for us at one point last year," Lue said. "Except for John Wall. So, I guess, I consider any one of our guys starters.”

So, for now, except for Leonard and George, the LA Clippers' starting rotation will probably be fluid and opposition-based.

Poll : 0 votes