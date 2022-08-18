“Being the thief in the night that he’s known to be, Danny Ainge wants 6 first-round picks” - Stephen A. Smith on the Utah Jazz’s steep demands, says they want young Knicks star for 3x All-Star

The Utah Jazz continue their rebuild as there is gaining momentum on rumors of Donovan Mitchell potentially being traded to another team. The New York Knicks have been linked with him and appear to be the frontrunners in the sweepstakes for the three-time All-Star.

Appearing on SiriusXM NBA Radio, ESPN's premier sports media personality Stephen A. Smith spoke about th subject. He mentioned how the Knicks are willing to part ways with four first-round picks. However, Utah Jazz CEO Danny Ainge wants six first-rounders for Mitchell, according to Smith.

"The Knicks desperately need a star, we all know that. So with that being the case, here is the issue. Rudy Gobert messed it up for everybody because the New York Knicks, for what I'm told, are willing to give up as many as four first-round picks, possibly five, but that's their limit.

"Danny Ainge being the thief in the night that he’s known to be, wants 6 first-round picks. The Knicks ain't willing to give all that up. They want RJ Barrett, they want at least six first-round picks," Stephen A. Smith said.

Earlier this summer, Rudy Gobert was traded from the Utah Jazz to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Jazz received four first-round picks, a pick-swap, Patrick Beverley, Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt, Walker Kessler and Leandro Bolmaro.

This has inflated the market to a point where the Jazz can demand six first-rounders from the Knicks for Mitchell. Moreover, the Utah-based franchise holds all the leverage here as Mitchell has a couple more years left on his contract and can bide their time until they receive a satisfactory offer.

Will the Knicks and the Utah Jazz do this trade?

Action from the Dallas Mavericks v Utah Jazz - Game Six

The New York Knicks are desperate to attract a marquee signing to Madison Square Garden. They haven't had a bonafide superstar since Carmelo Anthony as Kristaps Porzingis was supposed to be the savior but the front office ended up trading him to the Dallas Mavericks.

Donovan Mitchell is just that and more. The guard finished last season averaging 25.9 points, 5.3 assists and 4.2 rebounds. He shot the ball better than 44% from the field and over 35% from beyond the arc and is the peak of his powers with plenty of years ahead of him.

StatMuse @statmuse Players with more 50-point playoff games than Donovan Mitchell:



Michael Jordan

Wilt Chamberlain

Allen Iverson



That’s it. Players with more 50-point playoff games than Donovan Mitchell:Michael Jordan Wilt ChamberlainAllen IversonThat’s it. https://t.co/1dVJmUCtW6

The Jazz wanting six first-rounders is unrealistic. However, the Knicks can put together a trade around four first-round picks, RJ Barrett and Evan Fournier to make the salary work. The Jazz get draft capital, a young player on an expiring contract in RJ Barrett. Fournier earns around $18 million so it doesn't burn a hole in their cap space.

Either way, the likelihood of a deal being done between the New York Knicks and the Utah Jazz for Donovan Mitchell is as high as it has ever been. The Knicks are desperate and the Utah Jazz are looking for picks. This is a deal that both franchises can call a win-win.

LIVE POLL Q. Will the Knicks get Mitchell? Yes No 1 votes so far

Edited by Arnav Kholkar