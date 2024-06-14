"Believe it or not I tried to get in the gym" - Shaquille O'Neal shares update on his interest in joining the Big 3 to Ice Cube

On the latest episode of The Big Podcast, NBA legend and TNT analyst Shaquille O’Neal revealed that he trained in order to try and play in Ice Cube’s Big 3 professional basketball league.

O'Neal, who invited the popular rapper and entrepreneur on the latest episode of his podcast, talked about a range of topics, including how his desire to play in the league and the subsequent invitation from the rapper led to him training in the gym.

According to Shaq, he owes Cube an apology for not following up on the invitation:

“I owe you an apology. Mario Chalmers was on the podcast and I told him I wanted to join the Big 3. It kind of went viral and I actually heard what you said. Believe it or not, I tried to get in the gym and I ain't got it no more, dog. I'm gone. I've been eating right and running and jumping. I tried to play in the LA Fitness. I looked like the worst big man ever, dog.”

Now 52, Shaq has had his fair share of weight issues and underwent hip replacement surgery in March 2023.

Still, the player evidently did his best but found out that he simply was no longer capable of playing in a professional setting. Seems like the Lakers legend ended up finding this out the hard way, this time around.

Shaquille O’Neal had been invited to play in Big 3 by Ice Cube himself

The situation arose out of Shaq initially expressing his desire to play in the Big 3. Speaking to Chalmers, Shaq initially asked the former Miami Heat point guard if he thought he could play in the league. Chalmers responded positively:

“Yeah, easily. I got the perfect spot for you too. Come over there with me and Mike Beasley. You ain’t gotta do nothing but stay in the paint.”

Shaq then let his feelings known:

“You really think I could play? I thought about it. I just had hip surgery and I ain’t played since. I don’t think I can get back in that mood.”

Regardless, responding to the video on Twitter, Ice Cube claimed he had the contract ready for Shaq:

The invitation was little surprise for fans, as the rapper had previously claimed he sees O’Neal as one of the top 5 players the NBA has ever seen:

“I love Michael Jordan. I love Kobe; Shaq [is] incredible,” the rapper turned film and sports mogul has said in the past. “After that, it just starts to get a little blurry for me. But you know, Magic Johnson, he’s definitely out there as one of my favorites. And I love the Iceman, George Gervin.”

Regardless, things did not work out this time, even though O’Neal did claim that he will look into playing next year, which is hardly a given, considering his fitness issues of late.