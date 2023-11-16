“Believe Kelly at his word”: Nick Nurse makes questionable remark on Kelly Oubre Jr’s accident

Authorities aren't convinced by Kelly Oubre Jr.'s claims regarding his recent accident that caused him to have a broken rib, an injured hip, and a leg. Despite this, Philadelphia 76ers head coach Nick Nurse still trusts Oubre's claims about the car accident.

Police are currently conducting an investigation to figure out what had happened to the new Sixers player. There have been inconsistencies in Oubre's claims about the accident, which have led others to start questioning him. Video footage of the supposed area of the accident didn't show anything related to misfortune.

Oubre is back with the team and Nurse addressed the current issue.

"I would not address that. I don't have any answer to that other than, believe what's been reported so far," Nurse said.

"I just was kinda made aware that people are talking about that. I'm going to believe Kelly at his word and all that stuff, focus on this game and handle things as they come."

Police are still conducting investigations and haven't concluded anything yet. The Philadelphia Inquirer gathered information regarding the incident involving Oubre.

"Two employees of businesses near the reported crash site told The Inquirer they reviewed roughly two hours of footage from that evening on their work surveillance systems and did not see the crash," the Inquirer reported.

"A source familiar with the situation said that Oubre may not have provided an accurate account of where the crash allegedly occurred."

The new Sixers player has been great for the team so far. He's averaging 16.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.4 steals this season. Oubre is fourth in the team when it comes to scoring the basketball.

Steph Curry and the Warriors prayed for Kelly Oubre Jr.

Kelly Oubre Jr. has been a journeyman in the NBA. One of the teams he used to play for was the Golden State Warriors. All-Star point guard Steph Curry revealed that the team prayed for their former teammate before their game last night against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

“It’s such a scary news to get,” Curry said. “Thankfully, I think, from all accounts, he will be ok. Basketball aside, that’s a blessing. We said a prayer before the game before we went to the court. For his time here, it was only one year, but we just pray that he has a quick recovery. He’s got a beautiful family. It’s obviously bigger than basketball. … I hope he has a full recovery.”

Kelly Oubre Jr spent one season with the Warriors back in the 2020-21 season. He averaged 15.4 points and six rebounds, suiting up for 55 games for the team.

