Ben Simmons casually rocks $4,500 LOEWE oversized coat in Paris ahead of Brooklyn Nets' NBA Paris game

Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons is having a great time in Paris, France, as he wore an expensive coat in preparation for their game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Simmons was seen walking around Paris wearing a LOEWE oversized coat priced at $4,500 in Harrods. The coat had a black and white pattern that stylishly gives comfort to anyone wearing it.

Simmons is currently recovering from a nerve impingement in his lower left back that has sidelined him since early in the season.

Ben Simmons gives update on his return

The last time Ben Simmons was on the court was on Nov. 6, 2023. He played 33 minutes that game and only had two points. The Nets star grabbed 15 rebounds and dished out four assists, but the Nets still lost to the Milwaukee Bucks.

It's been more than two months since he was on the court and everyone is curious to know when he'll make a return. Simmons spoke to the media and gave a brief update on his health.

"It’s good. I’m getting there. Just progressing every day, so I’ll be back soon," Simmons said (h/t New York Post).

The 2017-18 Rookie of the Year didn't give a definite answer on his return date, which is unfortunate. The good news is that he's now able to practice with the team. The footage of Simmons working out with his teammates on the court was posted on social media during their practice session in Paris.

He's only played six games this season, averaging 6.5 points, 10.8 rebounds and 6.7 assists.

Ben Simmons shares his thoughts on Paris Olympics 2024

Many are eager to see Simmons play for the Australian national team in the Paris Olympics this year. The 6-foot-10 guard was asked about it after practice recently, and he even named which Australian athlete is his favorite.

"We got a lot of great athletes," Simmons said (via Lucas Kaplan on X) when asked which Australian athlete is his favorite. "My personal favorite, Patty Mills. That's my guy tho. Love Pat.

Simmons is looking forward to playing for the national team, giving fans hope to see him in action.

"I can’t wait. We didn't get too much time on the court last year, so this year is going to be a great opportunity to represent our country and be in Paris."

Australia finished 10th in the 2023 FIBA World Cup. So, the team will be motivated to have an impressive performance in the Olympics.

