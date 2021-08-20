Ben Simmons' NBA 2K22 rating: Justified or not?

Ben Simmons has been the subject of various NBA trade rumors, and there is a great possibility of him switching teams this summer. The Philadelphia 76ers point guard had a tough 2021 postseason, as his poor form was a major reason why the franchise crashed out of the playoffs with a loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

Despite his on-court struggles, Ben Simmons remains a popular player in the video game franchise NBA 2K. Simmons has been given an 84 rating, and in this article, we will analyze whether he deserves it or not.

Does Ben Simmons deserve to be rated 84 on NBA 2K22?

Ben Simmons is listed as a two-way slashing playmaker with an 84 rating on NBA 2K22. He ranks 37th on the list of all current NBA players and received a two point downgrade from last year. He was an 86 rated player on NBA 2K21, and his poor form in the 2021/22 NBA campaign has played a major role in his rating going down.

Simmons' defending has received a significant boost, going from 75 to 83. Ben Simmons was a prime contender for the Defensive Player of the Year award last season but eventually lost to Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert. However, his other attributes have been downgraded, with playmaking, rebounding, scoring and intangibles all taking hits.

Ben Simmons averaged seven assists last year as opposed to eight assists per game average during the 2019/20 season, which has had a direct impact on his playmaking score. Simmons' playmaking is his biggest asset in the video game, and it has gone down from 85 to 83.

To conclude, Ben Simmons does deserve the 84 rating he has been allocated in NBA 2K22. Downgrades are deserved, but his player card can still improve, as live ratings depend on how the player performs during the NBA season. Until then, fans of the Australian international will have to make do with his 84 rated card.

In terms of actual basketball, Ben Simmons is expected to be on a new team before the commencement of the 2021/22 season. The San Antonio Spurs, Indiana Pacers, and Sacramento Kings all have registered an interest in the point forward, but the 76ers have rebuffed their advances so far.

Ben Simmons still expects to be traded and has not personally been in close contact with Daryl Morey, Joel Embiid or Doc Rivers this offseason, per @JakeLFischer pic.twitter.com/CoRTPrW4Zy — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) August 17, 2021

The 76ers are expecting a franchise player and a plethora of draft picks in return for Ben Simmons, and it seems like this deal will take considerable time to materialize.

