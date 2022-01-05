“Ben Simmons, one of the game’s best defenders, remains available” – Chris Kirschner believes Atlanta Hawks can possibly make big move to shore up defense

Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks have struggled this year, and one beat writer wonders if Philadelphia 76ers disgruntled star Ben Simmons could be a trade target.

After the Hawks were one of the surprises of the NBA last year, many thought Atlanta would take another step forward. The Hawks finished fifth in the Eastern Conference and reached the Eastern Conference finals. With a young roster coming back at full force, the Hawks looked like a team that could compete for a spot in the NBA Finals.

However, Atlanta (16-20) has struggled. The Hawks have won just five of their last 16 games. They haven't won two games in a row since a seven-game winning streak ended in late November.

To make things worse, Young just had one of the best performances of his career go to waste Monday. His 56 points and 14 assists weren't enough in a 136-131 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.

Hawks beat writer Chris Kirschner of The Athletic suggested it might be time for Atlanta to make a change. He brought up Philadelphia 76ers disgruntled star Ben Simmons as a potential target.

“The Hawks have the means to take big swings to improve the roster if they wanted to do so," Kirschner wrote. "Ben Simmons, one of the game’s best defenders, remains available”

Does Atlanta need to make a move?

Atlanta Hawks star guard Trae Young and Kevin Huerter

The Atlanta Hawks' success last season produced some high expectations on a young roster. Atlanta has struggled to live up to those expectations, and the team might need to make a move to get back on track.

The Atlanta roster has been built with a plethora of talent. Accordingly, the Hawks have plenty of intriguing pieces to offer teams in a trade. What general manager Travis Schlenk will have to figure out for any trade is whom he is willing to subtract from the rotation.

The Hawks have won just one of their last five games. During the past four games, in particular, Trae Young has been more than impressive.

In his last four games, Young averaged 36.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 11.3 assists per game while shooting 46.0%, including 40.5% from 3-point range. This included his performance against the Portland Trail Blazers.

While Kirschner brought up the point that the Hawks need to make a change, the idea brings up a potentially interesting suitor for Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons.

Simmons has yet to appear for the 76ers after holding out for a trade. With the Feb. 10 trade deadline inching closer, the Hawks could be a fascinating potential team for Simmons.

Atlanta has a number of roster pieces who could intrigue the 76ers enough for a trade, but it will be interesting to see if Atlanta is willing to target Simmons. The Philadelphia star has the versatility on defense to be a welcome addition to the Hawks, because they could use someone to give them a boost on defense.

