"Best rapper alive": Lonzo Ball settles Drake and Kendrick Lamar rap beef after announcing new podcast

Lonzo Ball, who has been out with a knee injury since January 2022, recently dropped the teaser for his new podcast “What An Experience”. With the teaser, the Chicago Bulls player chose his first episode teaser to pick his side on Drake-Kendrick Lamar beef.

In the teaser, Lonzo Ball openly declared Lamar as the best-living rapper in the world.

“Kendrick is the best rapper, alive. Like common man, you don’t want problems with that man,” Lonzo Ball said in the teaser.

Ball’s remark comes when Drake-Lamar’s beef is perhaps at the peak.

Drake and Kendrick Lamar have been dropping diss tracks against each other since last month. In April, Lamar dropped "Like That” and the lyrics accused Drake of being the problem. In response to J Cole and Drake's narrative of "Big Three", Lamar also used the track to say that he wasn’t part of the big three but he was the only ‘big.’

Later, Drake also released songs that said that Lamar wasn’t part of the Big Three. The Canadian rapper took the beef to another level when he said that Lamar’s son wasn’t his own. Later, Lamar also dropped diss tracks calling Drake a threat to families. In his song, the “Money Trees” singer asked Steph Curry and LeBron James to keep their families away from Drake.

On May 5, Drake dropped “The Heart Part 6”, the signal to “The Heart” series by Lamar. Both singers have been dropping diss tracks within days of each other and there is a strong anticipation that Lamar would drop his own in the coming weeks.

On the other hand, Ball is sharing one of the seats on the podcast with his brother, LiAngelo Ball. The former Charlotte Hornets player also seems to suggest that LA Lakers superstar LeBron James should join the Golden State Warriors to keep his postseason alive.

Amidst knee injury concerns Lonzo Ball picks player option to remain with Chicago Bulls

Lonzo Ball’s future with the Chicago Bulls and in the NBA isn’t clear yet. He has been recovering really well and has reached an advanced stage of his recovery. However, there is no saying if he will return to the team next season.

Ball had signed a four-year / 85 million contract with the Bulls in 2021. However, he could only play with the Bulls for 35 games before he went out with a season-ending injury. Next season, Ball had a $21.4 million player option and according to Adrian Wojnarowski from ESPN, Ball chose to pick his option and not be a free agent.

Lonzo Ball’s decision makes sense, especially in light of serious questions about his future in the NBA. In two years, Ball has gone through three surgeries that could potentially hamper his ability to perform best at the highest level.

Moreover, the 2024-25 season will also become a decisive time in Lonzo Ball’s career. If he is unable to return to the court, it is going to make his eventual return even more difficult, given that he becomes a free agent. However, amidst the growing hope of his recovery, the Bulls sit patient, hoping for his return next season.