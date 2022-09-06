"Better than Brady", "He really out here playing professional basketball like Waterpolo" - Fans react to Nikola Jokic's passing masterclass against Finland

Nikola Jokic showed off his tremendous passing ability in a game against Finland. With the reigning NBA MVP throwing a full-court dime off the rebound, basketball fans couldn't help but react to the play.

Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic has earned a reputation as a playmaker. As one of the finest passing big men the game has ever seen, Jokic often dictates the flow of the offense.

At the 2022 EuroBasket, Jokic has done more of the same. Jokic has turned Serbia into a contender.

In Serbia's most recent game against Finland, the Serbian big man made another highlight play to stun the crowd in Prague. With a full-court dime to his teammate, Jokic added to his long list of highlight passes.

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA #EuroBasket Jokic quarterback pass to set up the fast break Jokic quarterback pass to set up the fast break 🎯 #EuroBasket https://t.co/D0b8C1S8aB

Fans reacted to Jokic's passing in the game against Finland. Here are some of the best responses from Twitter:

Sinisa Bosnic @bossja_4s @BMF_MikeHammeI @ESPNNBA My friend he is already best passing big of all time.... He is going for top 20 passing player of all time. @BMF_MikeHammeI @ESPNNBA My friend he is already best passing big of all time.... He is going for top 20 passing player of all time.

kujo @Tellmemoree @ESPNNBA more credit to the guy running on the fast break lmao takes more awareness @ESPNNBA more credit to the guy running on the fast break lmao takes more awareness

Kostas Malissovas @kosmalo @ClutchPointsApp Lonzo makes the same pass, once or twice every game, step up your highlights @ClutchPointsApp Lonzo makes the same pass, once or twice every game, step up your highlights

Dan Water @Dan2579z @HarrisonWind He really put here playing professional basketball like waterpolo @HarrisonWind He really put here playing professional basketball like waterpolo

DevLikes @96incognito69 @HarrisonWind Dude, like playing with kids. Look at them run around. @HarrisonWind Dude, like playing with kids. Look at them run around.

Jokic ended the night with 13 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists in the win against Finland. With the help of Euroleague MVP Vasilije Micic, the Serbian team dominated with a 100-70 win.

With their third straight win in the group stages, Serbia topped the table for Group D. With two games left in the qualifying stages, Serbia is in a solid position to move on to the next round.

Can Nikola Jokic lead Serbia to a title win at the 2022 EuroBasket?

Nikola Jokic argues a call with the referee.

Nikola Jokic has been tremendous while playing for his country. With an unbeaten record in the tournament group stages, Serbia is in a comfortable position going forward. Serbia managed to record dominant wins in each game.

#EuroBasket 2022 @EuroBasket



Can they bring home the trophy? It’s a “championship-or-bust” mentality in Serbia, according to Nikola Jokic.Can they bring home the trophy? It’s a “championship-or-bust” mentality in Serbia, according to Nikola Jokic.Can they bring home the trophy? 🏆 https://t.co/yGA5vzi2Nd

Jokic has been a significant performer for the team. In the first game against the Netherlands, Jokic put on a masterclass, notching 19 points, six rebounds and four assists.

BasketNews @BasketNews_com Nikola Jokic 🧙‍♂️



#EuroBasket



You won't see anyone else who does things likeNikola Jokic 🧙‍♂️ You won't see anyone else who does things like 🇷🇸 Nikola Jokic 🧙‍♂️#EuroBasket https://t.co/tuIp3H8zVl

Jokic followed this up with another impressive performance in a win against the Czech Republic. The Serbian big man ended the night with 18 points, 11 rebounds and five assists.

While Jokic has been the primary contributor for Serbia, he has received support from Vasilije Micic on the scoring front.

Serbia's upcoming games against Israel and Poland will decide their standings. With the top four teams qualifying for the round of 16, Serbia will have to remain sharp.

Set to play against a team from Group C in the round of 16, Jokic may have his chance at a rematch against Giannis Antetokounmpo. However, given the high rankings of both teams, this seems unlikely to occur early on.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Chad Marriott