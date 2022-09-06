"Better than Brady", "He really out here playing professional basketball like Waterpolo" - Fans react to Nikola Jokic's passing masterclass against Finland

Nikola Jokic showed off his tremendous passing ability in a game against Finland. With the reigning NBA MVP throwing a full-court dime off the rebound, basketball fans couldn't help but react to the play.
Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic has earned a reputation as a playmaker. As one of the finest passing big men the game has ever seen, Jokic often dictates the flow of the offense.
At the 2022 EuroBasket, Jokic has done more of the same. Jokic has turned Serbia into a contender.
In Serbia's most recent game against Finland, the Serbian big man made another highlight play to stun the crowd in Prague. With a full-court dime to his teammate, Jokic added to his long list of highlight passes.
Fans reacted to Jokic's passing in the game against Finland. Here are some of the best responses from Twitter:
Jokic ended the night with 13 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists in the win against Finland. With the help of Euroleague MVP Vasilije Micic, the Serbian team dominated with a 100-70 win.
With their third straight win in the group stages, Serbia topped the table for Group D. With two games left in the qualifying stages, Serbia is in a solid position to move on to the next round.
Can Nikola Jokic lead Serbia to a title win at the 2022 EuroBasket?
Nikola Jokic has been tremendous while playing for his country. With an unbeaten record in the tournament group stages, Serbia is in a comfortable position going forward. Serbia managed to record dominant wins in each game.
Jokic has been a significant performer for the team. In the first game against the Netherlands, Jokic put on a masterclass, notching 19 points, six rebounds and four assists.
Jokic followed this up with another impressive performance in a win against the Czech Republic. The Serbian big man ended the night with 18 points, 11 rebounds and five assists.
While Jokic has been the primary contributor for Serbia, he has received support from Vasilije Micic on the scoring front.
Serbia's upcoming games against Israel and Poland will decide their standings. With the top four teams qualifying for the round of 16, Serbia will have to remain sharp.
Set to play against a team from Group C in the round of 16, Jokic may have his chance at a rematch against Giannis Antetokounmpo. However, given the high rankings of both teams, this seems unlikely to occur early on.