'Better than Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis': Shaquille O'Neal's 2024 'Presidential candidature' meets with NBA Twitter's approval

Shaquille O'Neal doesn't miss a chance to make headlines and this time he took to social media, wearing a 'Vote for Me' T-shirt and wondering whether people would vote for him if he ran for president in the 2024 elections. NBA fans responded to his question and it looks like the Diesel would have people's approval if he wanted to run for president.

"Better than Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis"

"Hell ya!"

"MVP: Most Viable President"

"Big Shaq of course brother. You do such a great job with the communities and help out so much and I truly appreciate all that you do"

"100%. Let’s go, shaq attack on the presidency"

"BIG SHAQ!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"

"Legit yes"

"I would vote for you Shaq"

"Yeah! Cmon man. Gotta do it!"

"You got my Vote. President O’Neal has a outstanding ring to it"

"Obviously"

There were also others who noted that they would vote for him if his good friend, colleague, and fellow NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley became the Vice president.

Shaquille O'Neal wanted people to 'give Donald Trump a chance' after he won 2016 US elections

Current president Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump will be the two candidates that will fight to become president of the United States in the 2024 elections.

Back in 2016, when Donald Trump won the elections, Shaquille O'Neal urged people to 'give Trump a chance' and see if he would make the United States a better country, after winning the elections 'fair and square'.

"We have a process that’s been going on forever. And whoever wins, you just hope he does what he says he’s going to do. You know, candidate Trump promised a lot of people a lot of things," the NBA Hall of Famer had told ITK, via The Hill.

He added:

"Now that he’s president-elect, you just hope that he can make the world a better place. He won fair and square. We have to give him a chance. There’s no need talking about recounts and this and that."

Four years later, Trump lost the elections and Joe Biden took over. For his part, Shaquille O'Neal revealed that the 2020 elections were the first time he voted. He cited running voting campaigns as the main reason that led to him voting.

"I voted for the first time, and it feels good. You know I always like being honest on my podcast. I’ve never voted before, America. But now I’m doing all these voting campaigns, and you know one thing I never like to do is be a hypocrite," Shaquille O'Neal revealed during The Big Podcast with Shaq, via CNN.com.

The NBA Hall of Famer also shared his thoughts on what the president of the United States should do to make people's lives better.

"We probably need police reform, we need prison reform. A lot of attitudes need to change, a lot of thought processes need to change. Once we realize that then I think we can start opening things up," Shaquille O'Neal said back in 2020, via CNBC Sports.

"People are tired and I understand that. But at some point we need to start bringing them back together. You would never think in 2020 we would be as divided as we are … But whatever is broke, we just have to fix it," he said.

Based on what he has said, we should expect O'Neal to vote in the 2024 elections, while urging other people to vote as well, via his campaigns.