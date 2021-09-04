“Better start doing FOUR workouts a day, my man”- Skip Bayless taunts LeBron James after Brooklyn Nets add Paul Millsap and LaMarcus Aldridge

The Brooklyn Nets continue to strengthen their star-studded squad ahead of the 2021-22 NBA season as they prepare to match up against LeBron James and the LA Lakers.

The New York-based franchise signed two former All-Stars, Paul Millsap and LaMarcus Aldridge, on Friday. It comes as no surprise as their cross-conference rivals, the Lakers, have been bolstering their squad with big-name veterans as well.

The two teams are favorites to win in their respective conferences and are expected to reach the NBA Finals to set up one of the most glaring finals matchups of all time.

Analyst Skip Bayless blasts LeBron James and the LA Lakers for signing Brooklyn Nets reject DeAndre Jordan.

The LA Lakers are expected to sign former Brooklyn Nets center DeAndre Jordan.

The LA Lakers, meanwhile, are reportedly expected to sign DeAndre Jordan, who played for the Brooklyn Nets last season once he completes his buyout with the Detroit Pistons. The move has raised a lot of eyebrows as Jordan is way past his prime and helps LeBron James and the Lakers in very few ways.

Upon formal completion of a buyout with the Detroit Pistons, center DeAndre Jordan intends to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell ESPN. Jordan would have to first clear waivers to become a free agent. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 3, 2021

The Nets did not view him as part of their future moving forward and were finally able to trade him to the Pistons on Friday.

Popular analyst Skip Bayless expressed his views on the Brooklyn Nets and LA Lakers' recent moves. Here's his tweet:

The Nets added Millsap AND brought back LaMarcus, on top of signing Patty Mills?! The Lakers are going to take Nets reject DeAndre Jordan?! Hey, Bron: How are you ever going to win another title? Better start doing FOUR workouts a day, my man. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) September 4, 2021

Bayless evidently believes the LA Lakers have fallen behind the Brooklyn Nets in terms of quality of their player acquisitions after they only acquired one of the Nets' rejects in DeAndre Jordan.

He taunted LeBron James, in particular, saying he needs to put in more work if he wants to win the title next season as the Nets look stacked at the moment.

The LA Lakers, however, have also added Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard, among others, in the offseason.

They have one of the oldest rosters in the NBA heading into next season, though. The average roster age of the Purple and Gold is 31.2 years old. They have six players aged 35 or more and ten players in total above the age of 30.

So despite LeBron James and co. boasting one of the best teams of all time, concerns continue to rise over their ability to compete against other teams in the league. Only time will show how well their 'old' roster will fare against the best teams in the NBA.

Edited by Rohit Mishra