  "Big prime. My GOAT": $50,000,000 former NBA star reacts as Deion Sanders makes feelings clear after son Shilo gets brutally waived by NFL team

"Big prime. My GOAT": $50,000,000 former NBA star reacts as Deion Sanders makes feelings clear after son Shilo gets brutally waived by NFL team

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Published Aug 27, 2025 23:52 GMT
An image of Deion Sanders and Jalen Rose
Jalen Rose praises Deion Sanders on social media. Credit: Sanders/IG, Rose/IG

Deion Sanders is one of the most widely respected athletes across all sports. When Sanders opened up on his feelings towards a recent predicament faced by his son, one former NBA star couldn't help but express profound admiration.

In an Instagram clip posted by Sports Illustrated on Tuesday, the two-time Super Bowl champion shared his reaction to his son Shilo getting waived by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following a punching incident and ejection from a preseason game.

"I'm proud of my kids, all of them," Sanders said at a media availability. "I've prepared my kids for any and everything that could possibly happen in life and in sports...We're praying that [Shilo] gets another opportunity to go with a team, but if he doesn't, the plans have already been put forward for what he's going to do next."
This viral clip of the Colorado Buffaloes head coach drew praise from Jalen Rose, the former Indiana Pacers star whose net worth is $50 million according to Celebrity Net Worth.

"Big Prime. My GOAT," Rose wrote in the comments section of the IG post.
Jalen Rose calls Deion Sanders his "GOAT" after the two-time Super Bowl champion reacted to his son's recent setback. Credit: Sports Illustrated/IG
Jalen Rose calls Deion Sanders his "GOAT" after the two-time Super Bowl champion reacted to his son's recent setback. Credit: Sports Illustrated/IG

Like Rose, many other netizens offered words of support to Sanders for his calm and collected response to an otherwise tumultuous week for his 25-year-old offspring.

This past Saturday, Shilo was ejected from a preseason matchup with the Buffalo Bills after he threw a punch at tight end Zach Davison. A day later, the Buccaneers informed Shilo that he was being waived from the team.

Despite this situation, Shilo's father continued to express optimism in his professional trajectory, a move that earned the admiration of fans like Rose.

"You're gonna elevate as soon as u fix a couple of broken pieces": Deion Sanders dishes life advice amidst trying times for son Shilo

Right around the time that his powerful speech was going viral, Sanders posted his latest inspirational message on X.

"Who u are right now may now be who you're gonna become so be appreciative of who u are but not comfortable with where u are," Sanders tweeted. "You're gonna elevate as soon as u fix a couple of broken pieces in your life that u need to become that 1. Let's go."

Given the setback that his son Shilo is facing, Sanders's message about overcoming adversity and complacency is particularly resonant at this point in time.

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.

Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.

Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.
His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.

Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.

A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids.

Edited by Simoun Victor Redoblado
