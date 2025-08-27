"Big prime. My GOAT": $50,000,000 former NBA star reacts as Deion Sanders makes feelings clear after son Shilo gets brutally waived by NFL team

Deion Sanders is one of the most widely respected athletes across all sports. When Sanders opened up on his feelings towards a recent predicament faced by his son, one former NBA star couldn't help but express profound admiration.In an Instagram clip posted by Sports Illustrated on Tuesday, the two-time Super Bowl champion shared his reaction to his son Shilo getting waived by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following a punching incident and ejection from a preseason game.&quot;I'm proud of my kids, all of them,&quot; Sanders said at a media availability. &quot;I've prepared my kids for any and everything that could possibly happen in life and in sports...We're praying that [Shilo] gets another opportunity to go with a team, but if he doesn't, the plans have already been put forward for what he's going to do next.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThis viral clip of the Colorado Buffaloes head coach drew praise from Jalen Rose, the former Indiana Pacers star whose net worth is $50 million according to Celebrity Net Worth.&quot;Big Prime. My GOAT,&quot; Rose wrote in the comments section of the IG post.Jalen Rose calls Deion Sanders his &quot;GOAT&quot; after the two-time Super Bowl champion reacted to his son's recent setback. Credit: Sports Illustrated/IGLike Rose, many other netizens offered words of support to Sanders for his calm and collected response to an otherwise tumultuous week for his 25-year-old offspring.This past Saturday, Shilo was ejected from a preseason matchup with the Buffalo Bills after he threw a punch at tight end Zach Davison. A day later, the Buccaneers informed Shilo that he was being waived from the team.Despite this situation, Shilo's father continued to express optimism in his professional trajectory, a move that earned the admiration of fans like Rose.&quot;You're gonna elevate as soon as u fix a couple of broken pieces&quot;: Deion Sanders dishes life advice amidst trying times for son ShiloRight around the time that his powerful speech was going viral, Sanders posted his latest inspirational message on X.&quot;Who u are right now may now be who you're gonna become so be appreciative of who u are but not comfortable with where u are,&quot; Sanders tweeted. &quot;You're gonna elevate as soon as u fix a couple of broken pieces in your life that u need to become that 1. Let's go.&quot;COACH PRIME @DeionSandersLINKWho u are right now may now be who you're gonna become so be appreciative of who u are but not comfortable with where u are. You're gonna elevate as soon as u fix a couple of broken pieces in your life that u need to become that 1. Let's go. #CoachPrimeGiven the setback that his son Shilo is facing, Sanders's message about overcoming adversity and complacency is particularly resonant at this point in time.