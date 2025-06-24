"Big year babyyy": Alex Caruso fiancee Haleigh Broucher celebrates OKC star's "real" NBA championship win with adorable post

Veteran guard Alex Caruso is an NBA champion twice over. His fiancée, Haleigh Broucher, highlighted and celebrated the feat in a social media post.

Broucher, who got engaged to the Texas A&M alum in August last year, had a series of posts on Instagram on Monday, spotlighting Caruso and the OKC Thunder's conquest of the NBA title on Sunday.

One of the posts had the two of them posing for a photo with the Larry O'Brien trophy and captioning it with:

"Big year babyyy ☝️💯🏆"

The other has a series of photos of Alex Caruso and Broucher celebrating on the court moments after the Thunder win.

"The double champ does what tf he wants! 😤😤😤😤so proud of this man, this team, and this organization ❤️ THUNDER ALL THE WAY UP! #thunderup"

The latest NBA title is the second for Alex Caruso, who won the championship in 2020 with the LA Lakers in the "bubble," during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trolls tried to diminish that Lakers' title due to the circumstances, prompting Caruso to joke that this one with the Thunder is a "real one" and nobody can say anything about it.

Alex Caruso proud to have done his role in helping Thunder win the title

Alex Caruso is proud to have done his role in helping the OKC Thunder win their first-ever NBA title.

Speaking in an interview with The Athletic after their 103-91 victory in Game 7 over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, Caruso highlighted that even though his contribution is not glamorous, he is fine with it.

“I think just through my career, I figured out that I can do stuff that’s not necessarily sexy or not necessarily the mainstream offensive or even defensive skill set that people recognize. I just leaned into it. I practiced being great at the stuff that nobody else does, carving a role for myself in the league. I think through the years, I’ve just kind of perfected that stuff.”

Caruso was a key piece off the bench in his first year with the Thunder, averaging 7.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.6 steals in 20 minutes per game. But more than the numbers, he provided a lot of hustle and grit that significantly improved the attack of the team all season long and in the playoffs.

