  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • "Big year babyyy": Alex Caruso fiancee Haleigh Broucher celebrates OKC star's "real" NBA championship win with adorable post

"Big year babyyy": Alex Caruso fiancee Haleigh Broucher celebrates OKC star's "real" NBA championship win with adorable post

By Mike Murillo
Published Jun 24, 2025 03:34 GMT
Alex Caruso
Alex Caruso's fiancee Haleigh Broucher celebrates his latest NBA title. -- Photo from Haleigh Broucher's IG

Veteran guard Alex Caruso is an NBA champion twice over. His fiancée, Haleigh Broucher, highlighted and celebrated the feat in a social media post.

Ad

Broucher, who got engaged to the Texas A&M alum in August last year, had a series of posts on Instagram on Monday, spotlighting Caruso and the OKC Thunder's conquest of the NBA title on Sunday.

One of the posts had the two of them posing for a photo with the Larry O'Brien trophy and captioning it with:

"Big year babyyy ☝️💯🏆"

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The other has a series of photos of Alex Caruso and Broucher celebrating on the court moments after the Thunder win.

"The double champ does what tf he wants! 😤😤😤😤so proud of this man, this team, and this organization ❤️ THUNDER ALL THE WAY UP! #thunderup"
Ad

The latest NBA title is the second for Alex Caruso, who won the championship in 2020 with the LA Lakers in the "bubble," during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trolls tried to diminish that Lakers' title due to the circumstances, prompting Caruso to joke that this one with the Thunder is a "real one" and nobody can say anything about it.

Alex Caruso proud to have done his role in helping Thunder win the title

Alex Caruso is proud to have done his role in helping the OKC Thunder win their first-ever NBA title.

Ad

Speaking in an interview with The Athletic after their 103-91 victory in Game 7 over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, Caruso highlighted that even though his contribution is not glamorous, he is fine with it.

“I think just through my career, I figured out that I can do stuff that’s not necessarily sexy or not necessarily the mainstream offensive or even defensive skill set that people recognize. I just leaned into it. I practiced being great at the stuff that nobody else does, carving a role for myself in the league. I think through the years, I’ve just kind of perfected that stuff.”
Ad

Caruso was a key piece off the bench in his first year with the Thunder, averaging 7.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.6 steals in 20 minutes per game. But more than the numbers, he provided a lot of hustle and grit that significantly improved the attack of the team all season long and in the playoffs.

About the author
Mike Murillo

Mike Murillo

Twitter icon

Michael Murillo is a journalist who covers basketball and MMA at Sportskeeda with over two decades of experience. Michael has contributed as a proofreader, columnist and journalist for the Philippine broadsheet BusinessWorld.

A graduate of the University of the Philippines with a degree in English Studies, basketball caught Michael's imagination from an early age. Varsity basketball helped Michael to express himself, and later, it opened doors into the world of journalism.

Michael has a particular admiration for the Phoenix Suns, inspired by Kevin Durant. Icons like Magic Johnson and modern legends like Durant have left an indelible mark on Michael for their revolutionary impact on the game.

Michael relies on the tried and tested method of thorough research to ensure accuracy in his content. He has interviewed multiple NBA players and officials with BusinessWorld, alongside athletes from various disciplines.

Michael's hobbies include traveling, hitting the gym and watching movies, and he spends much of his downtime seeing his family.

Know More

OKC Thunder Fan? Check out the latest OKC Thunder depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications