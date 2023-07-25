“Biggest finals choker in the league” – Jimmy Butler catches flak from NBA fans for predicting Heat to win 2023-24 Finals

Jimmy Butler isn't shy in letting others know what he thinks about certain things, even if his opinion is far different from others. Recently, he was interviewed about his thoughts on which team would win the Larry O'Brien trophy next season. His answer caused fans to make fun of him.

Butler chose the Miami Heat as champions for the upcoming 2023-24 NBA season. This came after the Heat fell against the Denver Nuggets in six games in June.

"I am going to pick the Heat to win the championship in 2024," Butler said.

Naturally, he chose the team he's playing for as the champions, but that didn't go well with the fans. They quickly brought up the fact that he's lost two finals now and even went as far as calling him a "choker." Here are some of the best reactions from the fans.

With the Heat trying their best to acquire Damian Lillard, Butler's words might come true. So far, there has been no movement with the trade as the Portland Trail Blazers have been picky with the offers that Miami has given them. It might take a while for the trade to come to fruition and make Jimmy's dreams into reality.

Jimmy Butler visited Hong Kong to end his summer tour

Jimmy Butler doesn't shy away from giving back to his fans and those who have supported him in his journey in the NBA. This year is no different. The six-time All-Star took time to visit his fans and ended his summer tour in Hong Kong.

While in Hong Kong, he had the chance to share the court with the fans. The youth showcased their talents in front of the NBA star.

"I love the fact that the youth look up to me," Butler said. "But more than anything, I just love to see the young having fun, loving the game of basketball, playing it for all of the right reasons. And that's just to bring a smile to your face.

"So, the fact that they know and think that I can make that happen even at 33 years of age, it's a blessing for anyone to look up to me."

Prior to his arrival in Hong Kong, Butler was on an 11-day trip in China. The Heat star promoted the Chinese brand, Li-Ning, which he has been associated with for some time now.

