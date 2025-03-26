"Biggest game of the year for us" - Steve Kerr sends blunt message to his players as Warriors in danger of slipping into play-in position

Steve Kerr's Golden State Warriors got blown out 112-86 during Tuesday's road matchup against the Miami Heat. Afterward, the veteran coach underscored his shorthanded squad's urgent need to bounce back amid its playoff push.

Playing without superstar point guard Steph Curry (pelvis) for the second consecutive outing, Golden State wasn't competitive. It trailed from start to finish, with Heat stars Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro combining for 47 points.

Conversely, no Warrior managed to score more than 15 points, with three starters finishing in single digits.

Following Golden State's 26-point defeat, its second straight and third in five contests, Kerr looked ahead to Friday's road clash against the New Orleans Pelicans. The four-time NBA championship-winning coach called it "the biggest game of the year" for the Warriors, adding that they are due for a victory.

"We've lost two games in a row. Very poor performances. It's time," Kerr said. "We've got to bounce back. And that's what good teams do. And I'm confident that we'll do that."

Golden State (41-31) is half a game ahead of the LA Clippers (40-31) for the Western Conference's sixth seed. A top-six finish would allow the veteran-heavy squad to avoid the play-in.

Fortunately for the Warriors, they're set to visit a lowly New Orleans squad, which ranks 14th in the West (20-53). They are 3-0 against the Pelicans this season, so they should have a prime opportunity to recalibrate.

Steve Kerr on Steph Curry's expected return date amid Warriors' losing skid

Ahead of Tuesday's loss, Steve Kerr gave an update on Steph Curry's return timeline from his pelvic injury. Kerr noted that the two-time MVP plans to capitalize on Golden State's next two off days before likely rejoining the lineup on Friday.

"Knowing the schedule and knowing we've got the next two days off, I think it'll be a full week when he returns," Kerr said. "We expect him to return in New Orleans. We'll see. It'll be day-by-day, but we're kind of expecting that he'll be able to play then."

The Warriors are 34-26 through 60 outings with Curry. His expected comeback should bode well for their chances of taking care of business against an inferior Pelicans team.

