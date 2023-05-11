"Biggest lie in NBA history" - Lakers fans unfazed about 'Game 6' Klay Thompson

LA Lakers fans are not worried about Game 6 Klay Thompson heading into Friday's Game 6 against the Golden State Warriors. Thompson is known for having huge games during Game 6s, Lakers fans are confident about their chances of finishing the job.

The defending champions lived to see another day following their 121-107 win in Game 5. Steph Curry was the main catalyst for Golden State, finishing with 27 poins, three rebounds and eight assists. He still struggled from beyond the arc, missing eight 3-point shots.

However, Curry had plenty of help from his teammates as five other Warriors players reached double figures in scoring. Andrew Wiggins provided 25 points, seven rebounds and five assists, while Draymond Green had 20 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals.

While Golden State Warriors fans are excited about Game 6 due to the possibility of a huge performance from Klay Thompson, LA Lakers fans are calling bluff on him. One Lakers fan even called "Game 6 Klay" as one of the biggest lies in NBA history.

"Biggest lie in NBA history."

Here are other reactions from Lakers fans regarding Game 6 Klay:

Jayden ✭ @MicahsWrld11 @BleacherReport Game 6 he had one lucky game that year in 2016 he’s been washed ever since @BleacherReport Game 6 he had one lucky game that year in 2016 he’s been washed ever since

Darnell Gilet @DarnellGilet @BleacherReport We need to stop waiting for game 6 Klay. I don’t think we will ever see that Klay again @BleacherReport We need to stop waiting for game 6 Klay. I don’t think we will ever see that Klay again

Nate Rees @_nate_rees_ @BleacherReport I just hope he can play remotely close to Austin Reeves at some point. Been super disappointing so far, but I know he’s about to break out. @BleacherReport I just hope he can play remotely close to Austin Reeves at some point. Been super disappointing so far, but I know he’s about to break out.

YC #SaveDaredevil @YC_0015 @BleacherReport Please that Klay hasn’t showed up since last year in Memphis, and this szn he’s been average/inconsistent on the road @BleacherReport Please that Klay hasn’t showed up since last year in Memphis, and this szn he’s been average/inconsistent on the road

Amare @Amare4PF @BleacherReport it doesn’t exist anymore please stop this @BleacherReport it doesn’t exist anymore please stop this

Moo3ee @mooh3e @BleacherReport Klay gonna try to prove it’s true and shoot the warriors out the game @BleacherReport Klay gonna try to prove it’s true and shoot the warriors out the game 😭😭😭

Is Game 6 Klay Thompson real?

Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors

Klay Thompson has played a total of 14 Game 6s during his postseason career. Thompson is averaging 20.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.0 steals, while shooting 42.6% from the field, 45.8% from beyond the arc and 87.5% from the charity stripe.

That's not eye-popping numbers, but Thompson did have several huge Game 6 performances during his career. His most famous Game 6 happened in the 2016 Western Conference finals against the OKC Thunder. Thompson dropped 41 points that night, making 11 3-point shots to save the Golden State Warriors' season.

Thompson most recent Game 6 was against the Sacramento Kings in the first round of this year's playoffs. He had 22 points, but struggled with his shot going 8-for-20 from the field and 2-for-9 from deep.

But if you look more closely at Thompson's Game 6 performances when the Warriors are down 3-2 since 2016, he's averaging 35.3 points and 8 3-point shots made in three games. He's also shooting 64.0% from beyond the arc.

It might be a small sample size, but Thompson plays great in a Game 6 when Golden State is down 3-2. He did it against the OKC Thunder in 2016, against the Houston Rockets in 2018 and against the Toronto Raptors in 2019.

If Thompson didn't injure his knee in 2019, he might have even a better performance in that game. It should also be noted that he had nine points in Game 6 against the LA Clippers in 2014, but that was before Game 6 Klay was born.

