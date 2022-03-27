"It's f**king stupid; Durant was a unicorn in Texas" - Bill Simmons on hating comparisons between upcoming potential #1 draft pick and Kevin Durant

As the NBA draft approaches, an increasingly popular player comparison is that of potential No. 1 pick, Chet Holmgren, to Kevin Durant because of both players' unique frames and skillsets.

The idea seems ridiculous to The Ringer's Bill Simmons, as Kevin Durant was a one-of-a-kind player at Texas that no one can compare with, including Gonzaga's Holmgren.

Holmgren is one of the draft's unique prospects, leading to various comparisons. One of those is to the Brooklyn Nets forward because of their combination of slim builds and skills. But Simmons disagreed with that notion.

"I hate when people compare him to Durant," Simmons said. "It's f*****g stupid. Durant was a unicorn. In Texas, he was putting up 27 and 10, and people like, 'Well, Durant was skinny.' It's like, stop, don't compare anyone to Durant. Stop, nobody is allowed to do this. Durant was one of the most can't-miss guys I've ever seen. Chet is not can't-miss."

While both were arguably too skinny in college, even that comparison is inaccurate, given that Holmgren is a 195-pound 7-footer, whereas Kevin Durant was 6-10 and 215 at Texas.

Simmons believed that Durant would succeed even in his one season with Texas, whereas he still has doubts about Chet Holmgren. While both players are unique, he sees Durant during his one college season as a different kind of uniqueness.

Bill Simmons wants Chet Holmgren to return to college rather than join Kevin Durant in the NBA.

Kevin Durant was a one-and-done player for the Texas Longhorns, but Bill Simmons does not believe Chet Holmgren should do the same.

Holmgren's NCAA Tournament performance raised concerns about his potential as a can't-miss prospect and how his frame will hold up in the NBA.

"I think he should stay in college a second year and fill out a little bit and kick some ass and do the whole thing," Simmons said. "I think it could be potentially worrisome for him to come in right away, because I don't think he's ready for an 82-game season against some of the dudes he's going to go against. He felt really raw. The skinny thing has been beaten to death."

Another year in college may benefit Holmgren's NBA transition, but he is still considered a contender for the No. 1 pick. The second year of college basketball could only guarantee him the No. 1 spot, but he cannot go higher than No. 1.

Holmgren's draft stock may not improve, but he does have an incentive to return to Gonzaga. He can continue to fill out and try to bring the Bulldogs their first national championship, rather than join the NBA and face stars like Durant.

