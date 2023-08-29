Billionaire LeBron James wishes his wife Savannah James on her 37th birthday with a wholesome emoji

LeBron James, having a net worth of $1 billion as per Forbes, met Savannah James back in 2002 when he was still a 17-year-old junior at St. Vincent-St. Mary. Savannah, at the time, was a 16-year-old sophomore at Buchtel High School. The couple has been together ever since with Savannah James recently turning 37 years old on August 27.

Savannah James took to Instagram to post about her birthday and her focus on continuing to develop mentally, spiritually, and physically. Here is her Instagram post:

I’m so proud of me!! ✨Continuing to nurture myself mentally, spiritually and physically.💕 I love her!! 🥰 Here’s to my 37th rotation around the sun!!🥂8.27💐

Her husband, LeBron James, reposted her Instagram post and wished her using a heart emoji. Here is the story by James:

LeBron James wishes Savannah James

James' 37th birthday wish for his wife is somewhat more laid back than fans are used to. Usually, James would post on Instagram with an upbeat caption and tons of emojis as compared to simply re-posting his wife's Instagram post. This is James' wish to Savannah on her 36th birthday:

While this year's wish isn't as extravagant, LeBron James is still extremely dedicated to this family which includes his wife and kids. In fact, he has expressed publicly on several occasions that his family is his first priority as compared to basketball. That said, James has never cheated the game and has been able to be sincere to both his profession and his family.

Can LeBron James win a 5th title in his 21st NBA season?

Los Angeles Lakers v Portland Trail Blazers

LeBron James is still a top-10 NBA player on any given night. Depending on who you ask, this could even be top-3. However, after suffering an apparent ankle injury last season, James was never quite himself and lost to the Denver Nuggets in a "close sweep".

There were several questions about what the Lakers roster would look like for the upcoming 2023-2024 NBA season as a lot of the Lakers players were free agents. However, Rob Pelinka and the Lakers management were able to sign most of them back to reasonable contracts in the hope of making another deep run into the playoffs.

The potential starting five for the James-led Lakers will be:

PG - D'Angelo Russell

SG - Austin Reaves

SF - LeBron James

PF - Vared Vanderbilt

C - Anthony Davis

This is identical to the starting five that the Lakers featured late in the season. However, they will be better than last year.

The most notable difference could be a more experienced Austin Reaves who is making a ton of noise in the FIBA World Cup 2023. Secondly, Anthony Davis looks more fit than ever with his off-season workouts. Lastly, fans hope that Jared Vanderbilt develops a better long-range jumper this off-season which could prove to be deadly.

Ultimately though, the Lakers team will go as far as LeBron James takes them. This will come down to James' overall health and his ability to stay free of injuries. James has hinted at retirement but still believes that he has a lot to give to the game. Given that James' time on the court might be nearing an end, he should be more motivated than ever to win his 5th title.

