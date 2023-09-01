Billionaire Michael Jordan makes a stylish statement with J Balvin's Air Jordans at NASCAR race

Michael Jordan continues to attract attention every time he steps in front of the public eye. The six-time NBA champion’s “Catch 23” yacht recently participated and grabbed third place in a sport fishing event a few days ago.

From the waterways of the East Coast, the Chicago Bulls legend visited NASCAR as the regular season ended. While mingling with people in the racing world, sneaker fans couldn’t take their eyes off what Jordan was wearing.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On Michael Jordan’s feet were the highly-anticipated J Balvin x Air Jordan 3 “Medellin Sunset.” The third edition of the Air Jordan series has had some top-notch collaborations. The “Prince of Reggaeton’s” work will make the shoe more iconic. Only about 12,000 pairs will be available to fans.

The Colombian artist has worked with the Jordan Brand before. He already had collaborated with the Air Jordan 1 and 4. Fans liked his unique and vibrant style. His latest work with the Jordan 3 will have fans salivating for a pair.

As a nod to his home country, the singer puts a sunset theme around the heels and the sides. A huge smiley on the side lateral part makes it unmistakably one of Balvin’s creations. Remarkably, the elephant print around the toes and the heels seamlessly mesh with the striking black, red and yellow sunset colors.

Expand Tweet

The “Medellin Sunset” collab will be released on Sept. 23 at limited retailers online. One can also get a chance to buy via the Nike SNKRS app.

On its own, the Jordan 3 is a legend in the sneaker world. It was the first shoe designed by the incomparable Tinker Hatfield in Michael Jordan’s line of shoes. Released in 1988, the shoe was striking due to its elephant print on the toes and heels.

Several Michael Jordan shoe collabs were released in August

J Balvin x Jordan 3 will open September’s new releases for Michael Jordan’s line of shoes. The previous month, the brand had several collabs that were made available to sneaker fans.

One was the Union LA x Nike Air Jordan 1 “Footscape.” Chris Gibbs’ brand collaborated with the Jumpman to create a “Footscape” version of the Air Jordan 1.

Expand Tweet

From a purely leather construction, this model has that unique woven style that was made popular by the Nike Air Footscape.

The Air Jordan 38, the latest from the original Michael Jordan shoes, gets a “Fundamental” treatment. It came in Chicago Bulls colorways to pay homage to the basketball legend’s championship years.

Also read: Nike’s Air Jordan 38 Fundamental Shoes: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)