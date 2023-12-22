"Bin Laden never missed an easy lob to 7’4 monster" - Victor Wembanyama fan page comparing Jeremy Sochan to DJ Khaled has NBA fans in splits

A fan page of San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama took to social media and attempted to mock forward Jeremy Sochan by comparing him to producer DJ Khaled. In a video posted on X, DJ Khaled is trying to score from beyond the arc, but his shot is nothing but an airball. Sochan, Wembanyama's teammate, reacted to this video with laughing emojis.

NBA fans commented on this post and had mixed reactions.

"Bin Laden never missed an easy lob to a 7’4 monster that jumps like a guard," a fan wrote.

"Trade Sochan for a real PG, and Spurs are winning 30 games this season," another user posted.

"Sochan has been avoiding Wemby all season and Popovich has allowed this to happen. Wemby wasting his talent with this team," one fan stated.

"The airball really makes this accurate lmao," wrote another.

"He plays basketball like he plays guitar," a fan posted.

Victor Wembanyama explains what the Spurs have to change to turn things around

Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs continue to struggle early in the season with just four wins and 23 losses. The Spurs have the second-worst record in the NBA, behind the Detroit Pistons, who have lost 25 straight games and have won only two of their first 27 games.

The French big man and No.1 pick of the 2023 NBA draft opened up about what his team has to do to get back on track and attempt to save the season.

"(Play to) each other’s strengths, each other’s greatness," Victor Wembanyama said. "I think our best greatness is we actually have a team. We are a team. We have got some potential and I think we got to be smart for 48 minutes."

Victor Wembanyama had a season-low seven points in Wednesday's 114-95 road loss to the Chicago Bulls. The young big man has season averages of 18.5 ppg and 10.7 rpg.

The Spurs will look to get back on track and snap a three-game losing skid when they travel to Dallas to take on the Mavericks (16-11) on Saturday.