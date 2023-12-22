“The script can’t be deadass”: Nets fans fear ‘bad omen’ as record-chasing Pistons face them in the next two games

The Detroit Pistons have lost 25 straight games and are on track to set a new record if they lose their next two games. The Cleveland Cavaliers (2010–11) and Philadelphia 76ers (2013–14) are the two teams that are tied for the longest losing streak in NBA history with 26 consecutive games.

Detroit is coming off a 119-111 home defeat to the Utah Jazz, and their next two games are against the Brooklyn Nets on December 23 (road) and December 26 (home), respectively.

Brooklyn has lost its last four games and has dropped to 13-14 in the standings. Thus, Nets fans are concerned about the Pistons' streak coming to an end in one of the two games against their team.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"Pistons losing streak will be ended in next game"

Expand Tweet

"Losing to them would be good. Force Sean Marks to make some moves"

Expand Tweet

"There isn't a single long-term Nets fan that doesn't know exactly what's coming"

Expand Tweet

"The script can’t be deadass"

Expand Tweet

"The league planned this. It was all planned and scripted. How could something be perfectly (or not) set up like this"

Expand Tweet

"OMG this is such a bad omen for the Nets"

Expand Tweet

"If it’s gonna be any team, Brooklyn would be the funniest team for the pistons to beat"

Expand Tweet

"We’re the team that’s going to save them aren’t we"

Expand Tweet

Cade Cunningham believes the Pistons can 'turn this around' and play better basketball

Star guard Cade Cunningham, who had 28 points, 10 assists and six rebounds vs the Jazz, still believes his team can play better on both ends and make a fresh start.

"We're not 2-26 bad - no way are we that bad. I think we can turn this around. We can play a much better brand of basketball," Cade Cunningham said Thursday, via NBA.com.

Detroit was close to breaking the streak but missed nine of its 10 three-point attempts in the fourth quarter, giving Utah the chance to regain control and close out the game.

"We had a chance to win it down the stretch, and we just weren't solid enough. This is history no one wants to be a part of," Cunningham added, via NBA.com.

The 22-year-old guard has appeared in all 28 Detroit games so far, with averages of 22.4 ppg, 7.1 apg and 4.0 rpg.