Birthday boy Anthony Davis plans on flipping fortunes against Domantas Sabonis with assertive mindset: "Get ready"

Anthony Davis had one of his best performances on Sunday against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The LA Lakers have two days off before their matchup with the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday. Davis wants to end his losing streak to Domantas Sabonis, who is 9-0 in his career against him.

In his postgame interview, AD was asked about his plans for Oscars night. The Acadamy Awards was held the same night and the reporter wants to know if Davis wants to watch a movie for it. The nine-time All-Star is not interested, but will celebrate his birthday tomorrow and prepare for the showdown versus Sabonis and the Kings.

"My birthday is tomorrow," Davis said. "We don't practice until Tuesday. We had to get the win first. Celebrate tonight, celebrate the win tonight, celebrate my birthday tomorrow and then get ready for Sacramento on Tuesday."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Anthony Davis turned 31 years old when the clock struck midnight. He's still in his prime and has surprisingly stayed healthy this season. He's still playing through a minor injury, but it has not affected his production. He's averaging 24.8 points, 12.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game.

Davis has only missed four games this season, which is a massive improvement from previous seasons. He's on pace to have his career high in games played in a season.

As for the Lakers' showdown against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, Davis has another chance to win his first game over Domantas Sabonis. He has not beaten Sabonis, who has played for the OKC Thunder, Indiana Pacers and Sacramento Kings.

While AD dominated Sabonis in the first four games against him, it has been a different matchup since the lefty big man turned into an All-Star.

Also Read: Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Lakers Game Highlights and Results: Top 5 moments of the game (March 10)

Anthony Davis dominates Timberwolves, sets career-high in steals

Anthony Davis set his career-high in steals in win over Minnesota.

Anthony Davis had his way with the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday. Davis led the LA Lakers to a 120-109 win with 27 points, 25 rebounds, five assists, seven steals and three blocks. The seven steals are a career-best for Davis, who is mostly known for his shot-blocking.

Some fans may argue that the reason Davis was able to have this kind of night is due to the absence of Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert. Towns is out indefinitely after undergoing surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his knee. Gobert, on the other hand, missed the game due to hamstring tightness.

Naz Reid started in Gobert's place and had himself a good night offensively with 25 points and seven rebounds. However, Davis and LeBron James were too much to handle in the paint.

Also Read: LA Lakers pay homage to Undisputed WWE Universal Champ and 'Tribal Chief' Roman Reigns, play his theme at Crypto.com Arena