"Bitch is Bron's trigger word" - LeBron James' Heat teammate reveals his trash talk sparked King's playoff mode vs Pacers

Fans of LeBron James are aware of his iconic four-year stint with the Miami Heat. During those years, James led the Heat to two championship wins and began his trend of making the NBA Finals for eight straight seasons. It was at that time that he witnessed the birth of a new Star in Paul George during their games against the Indiana Pacers.

The Heat and the Pacers had an incredibly strong rivalry at the time. James was leading his team to the Finals, while George and the other stars were trying their best to stop the four-time champion.

James' former teammate, Mario Chalmers, had a famous run-in with his superstar teammate. It was well-documented that Chalmers and the 6-foot-9 forward had an altercation at the bench. Now, the former point guard visited "The OGs Show" and revealed the true story of what had transpired leading to their quarreling.

"The key matchup was him and Paul George," Chalmers said. "George Hill run to the corner, I run with George Hill. Paul George stop at the wing and shoot the three. Bron like, 'Guard him.' 'Okay,' that's all I say.

"We get back to the bench I'm like, 'N****, we losing. All these b*tching that we doing, we gotta stop acting like b*tches and just play f****** basketball. N**** you the best player out here, stop being a b*tch and go play.'

"He took offense to that... I didn't call him a b*tch, I said stop playing like a b*tch... We all know b*tch is Bron's trigger word.

According to Chalmers, it was his job to get his teammates going. The method he used wasn't conventional, but it worked for everybody in the Heat. The downside of it all, however, is the narrative written around the team that they weren't getting along.

LeBron James was triggered earlier this season

This season, LeBron James is doing all he can to lead the LA Lakers to a decent playoff spot. That's what most teams in the Western Conference have in mind as they use different tactics to their advantage.

During a game against the Houston Rockets, James and head coach Ime Udoka got into a verbal exchange that led to the coach's ejection. It wasn't revealed until after the game that Udoka uttered the star's trigger word. While the game was stopped, the Rockets coach didn't hold back in what he told James.

"Stop crying like b*tches, man," Udoka said.

James was not fond of it and told Udoka he didn't like the word. But the coach still called him a "b*tch," which led to his ejection.

