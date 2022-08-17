“They’re gonna have to figure out the pecking order” - BJ Armstrong believes 1x All-Star’s presence could disrupt the New Orleans Pelicans

Heading into this season, the New Orleans Pelicans are one team many fans and analysts will have their eyes on. Fresh off a playoff berth last year, they will now be getting their franchise cornerstone back as well.

After missing all of last season due to a foot injury, Zion Williamson is expected to make his return this season. In his last full season, the former No. 1 pick averaged 27 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists and was named an All-Star.

While many think New Orleans could be a sleeper team in the Western Conference this season, one former player remains skeptical. On the "The Hoop Genius" podcast, former Chicago Bulls guard B.J. Armstong opened up on the Pelicans' possible growing pains. He's concerned about getting Williamson re-intergrated with the rest of the team.

"Based on what they accomplished last season, conventional thinking would have that the Pelicans should begin, especially with the addition of Zion, you would think that the Pelicans have reached the upper echelon of the Western Conference.

"I would beg to differ. They're gonna have to figure out how to play, and the reason being is because now they're gonna have to figure out the pecking order of the scene. So, now with Zion back in the fold, who do you go to for any play for, like, the end-of-the-game situation?"

Can the New Orleans Pelicans be a threat in the Western Conference?

While the Pelicans are getting a phenomenal talent back, they have a lot to figure out. This group proved to be a playoff team without him, so adding an All-Star back into the fold might cause some issues early on. That's even more so considering there is no indication on what Zion might look like after missing an entire season.

Growing pains aside, there is a case to be made for the Pelicans climbing up the ranks in the West. With a trio of Zion, Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum, they have the firepower to cause problems for any team. They also have a promising group of role players like Larry Nance Jr., Herb Jones and Trey Murphy III.

If Williamson can return to the player he was two years ago, New Orleans will be able to hang around with anyone. Between his once-in-a-generation mix of size and athleticism, few teams have the bodies to slow him down. As far as teams who could take a big step forward this season go, the Pelicans should be near the top of the list.

