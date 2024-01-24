“Black coaches got little rope”: Kevin Garnett questions Bucks decision to axe Adrian Griffin

Despite the Milwaukee Bucks holding the second place in the Eastern Conference with a 30-13 record, they still fired Adrian Griffin on Tuesday. The decision to let him go caught many in the NBA off guard and it led to several prominent NBA personalities speaking out on the matter.

Among those was former NBA Champion and Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett who shared his opinions through an Instagram Story.

Garnett made his disappointment known about Black coaches seemingly having very little leeway, while implying that coaches who are not Black are given more opportunities despite losing.

"I've seen other coaches go a whole 2 years of losing and keep there jobs or got promoted!! Some BS!! Real talk!!" Garnett said in his IG story. "Black coaches got little rope to work with than any other of all coaches!! Just saying it's the way it looks.. just saying."

To close, he shared some encouragement for Adrian Griffin:

"Hold your head AG.. other opportunities out here!!"

Kevin Garnett's IG story

Kevin Garnett's former coach could become Adrian Griffin's replacement as the Bucks' next head coach

Immediately after Adrian Griffin's release, former NBA head coach and current ESPN broadcaster Doc Rivers made headlines. It was reported by the NBA on TNT crew, consisting of Shaquille O'Neal, Candace Parker, Adam Lefkoe and Jamal Crawford, that he was hired to become the Bucks' next head coach, citing CNN as the source.

After the dust had settled, it was reported that the information was false and that at the moment, Joe Prunty, the Bucks assistant coach, was named as the team's interim head coach.

While the false report on Doc Rivers being hired to replace Adrian Griffin was immediately refuted, there might be some truth to it.

As per reports, there is mutual interest between the two parties, and that they are currently discussing the possibility of Rivers returning as a head coach with the Bucks.

Rivers started his impressive coaching career in the 1999-00 season and has since amassed an overall record of 1097-763. He was named the NBA Coach of the Year in 2000 and was also the mastermind of the Boston Celtics when they won the championship in 2008.

He also has the honor of being named as one of the Top 15 Coaches in NBA history alongside legends such as Phil Jackson, Red Auerbach and Jerry Sloan just to name a few.

He also has his doubters due to his reputation for failing to step up his coaching game in the postseason. Regardless, he could have another chance to prove his coaching prowess should the Bucks hire him.

