“Black people don’t like pretzels” – Shaquille O'Neal once revealed reason for selling several locations of $500,000,000 revenue franchise

Since his playing days ended, Shaquille O'Neal has exceled in the world of business. Among his many ventures is investing in multiple food franchises.

One of the first franchises Shaquille O'Neal invested in is Auntie Anne's pretzels. This came back in 2007, when he was a member of the Miami Heat. However, this venture did not last long as the Hall of Fame big man didn't see the value in it.

During an appearance on the "Earn Your Leisure" podcast, Shaq opened up on the decision to part ways with his 17 locations. The response was somewhat comical as he stated that African American people don't enjoy pretzels that much.

“I sold my Auntie Anne’s because Black people don’t like pretzels that much. So I had to switch it up,” Shaq said “At first it was a good investment, but them numbers.”

Seeing that he has a net worth of over $400 million, it's clear Shaq has an eye for business. If he decided to sell all of his franchises, he must not have been getting a proper return on investment.

What other companies does Shaquille O'Neal have ownership in

While things might not have worked out for Shaquille O'Neal with Auntie Anne's, his other ventures have done well. The NBA legend currently owns franchises with multiple big companies.

Aside from the pretzel vendor, some of the other franchises Shaq owns includes Papa John's, Five Guys, Krispy Kreme and 24-Hour fitness. The former LA Lakers big man also owns a line of car washes as well.

Along with his franchises, Shaq holds stock in countless big name corporations as well. Some of them are Lyft, Icy Hot, The General Insurance, JC Penny and Forever 21.

Shaq has done so well with franchises that he eventually made the decision to start his own. "Big Chicken" is a fast-food resturant that he started himself that sells chicken sandwhices in large portions. Currently, there are 10 locations.

Many people bring up people like Michael Jordan and LeBron James as athletes who have excelled in business. That being said, Shaq belongs in that conversation as well. His brand might not be as big as those two, but his overall career as a businessman is just as good as theirs.

