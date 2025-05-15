Blake Griffin baffled at Mavericks being advised to trade Cooper Flagg -“Terrible idea”

Retired NBA star Blake Griffin finds suggestions floating around for the Dallas Mavericks to trade Cooper Flagg to be ludicrous. He believes the team has something great brewing with the young player and it will serve it well to keep him.
Following the NBA lottery, suggestions were floated that it would be better for Dallas to use Flagg as a key piece in a trade to land an established NBA star. It is something that has left Griffin baffled.
Speaking on the "Good Word" podcast of NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill on Wednesday, six-time NBA All-Star Griffin shared his thoughts on the idea of trading Cooper Flagg, saying:
“I saw someone saying they should trade the pick. I think that’s a terrible idea. But to be fair, I thought trading Luka for that was a bad idea.”
He went to say:
“I think Cooper’s gonna be impactful right away. You add him to Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson and a healthy Kyrie Irving, that’s a very, very good team.”
By landing the No. 1 pick and using it on Cooper Flagg, the Mavericks have an opportunity to shore up their roster and appease a fan base that felt let down after the team traded Luka Doncic to the LA Lakers for Anthony Davis in February.
Cooper Flagg sees a good opportunity playing in Dallas
While it has yet to be made official, Cooper Flagg said he sees a good opportunity playing for the Dallas Mavericks.
He spoke about it during his session with the media at the NBA combine in Chicago on Wednesday, highlighting how the Mavericks have a good core of players that he could play with.
"As far as Dallas goes, they’ve got a lot of really good pieces. [Dereck Lively II] coming from Duke that’s pretty cool. So, I think it would be a really cool opportunity.”
In Dallas, Flagg would play with All-Stars Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson and former Duke player Kyrie Irving. The team also has Lively, Daniel Gafford, PJ Washington, Max Christie, and Spencer Dinwiddie.
Flagg, 18, played one season with the Blue Devils, averaging 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.4 blocks in 37 games while helping the school reach the NCAA Final Four.
His impressive showing made him the prospective No.1 pick in next month's NBA draft.
