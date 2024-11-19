"Blatant double standard" - Fans react to retired NBA pro defending Michael Strahan from critical article over National Anthem debacle

Over the past weeks, multiple former NBA players have come to the defense of Michael Strahan following new comments on an ongoing debate.

This situation happened during a special Veteran's Day edition of Fox NFL Sunday. Taking place at Naval Base San Diego, the show kicked off with the playing of the national anthem. While the rest of the panel stood with their hands on their hearts, Strahan opted to keep his hands folded at his waist.

The latest person to speak out against Strahan being attacked for his actions is Etan Thomas. He cited racial undertones in the outrage towards the NFL legend for how he stood during the anthem.

As this post went viral on social media, fans reacted to the former NBA player's comments, citing hypocrisy and a double standard.

Military veterans started popping up in the comment section to state that what Strahan did wasn't disrespectful.

"Take it from a veteran, he did nothing wrong! Fake White Folk outrage is the thing in this Trump era!" One fan said.

"Veteran here, he didn’t do shit wrong. They just like to cry about sh*t!" Another fan said.

"I'm an American war veteran. I don't see the big deal. If he's telling the truth that he just got caught up in the moment watching members of the military, then more power to him. If not, who cares." Said one fan.

Thomas was a former first-round pick in the NBA in 2000. He spent nine years in the league, playing for the Washington Wizards, OKC Thunder and Atlanta Hawks.

Thomas speaks on Colin Kaepernick and Nick Bosa

This is not the first time Etan Thomas has spoken about outrage regarding current or former athletes and political statements. A few weeks ago, he called out people while drawing parallels to Colin Kaepernick and Nick Bosa.

Before the 2024 U.S. Presidential election, San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa donned a "Make America Great Again" hat while crashing a postgame interview. Thomas was among those who took to social media to share his thoughts on the situation.

"If you were outraged when Kaepernick took a knee, told him to stay in his place, screamed he should never play in the NFL again etc etc but are praising Nick Bosa for having the courage to use his platform as an athlete to stand up for what he believes in…. YOU ARE A HYPOCRITE"

Towards the end of his 49ers tenure, Kaepernick knelt during the national anthem to protest social injustices going on in the country. He was met with a lot of pushback for this, and the move ultimately resulted in the end of his NFL career.

