Bob Myers hilariously points out upside of Draymond Green's technical foul trouble: "I don't have to go talk to him"

Former Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers brought some jokes in his return to the Chase Center on Wednesday night. Myers joked about Draymond Green's history with technical fouls during ESPN's broadcast of the Warriors' win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Midway through the first quarter, Mike Breen asked Myers if he saw any difference from Green after his return from a long suspension for punching Jusuf Nurkic. The four-time champion executive hilarious pointed out the upside of not talking to former DPOY after getting heated in a game.

"Well, the best news is if he gets kicked out after another technical, I don't have to go talk to him," Myers said.

While some Golden State Warriors fans online didn't appreciate the joke, everything was cool between Draymond Green and Bob Myers on Wednesday night. Green gave Myers a standing ovation after the Warriors honored their former general manager with a video package.

It was an emotional return for the architect of the Warriors' dynasty that resulted in four championships in six NBA Finals appearances. Myers stepped down from his position with Golden State at the end of last season.

Many thought that Myers would join a rival team that needed a championship, but he decided to sign with ESPN as an analyst. He also serves as an advisor and consultant for Washington Commanders owner Josh Harris. He was reportedly vital in hiring Adam Peters and Dan Quinn as the NFL team's general manager and head coach, respectively.

Draymond Green praises Bob Myers after the Warriors' win over the Bucks

Draymond Green had a lot of great things to say about Bob Myers.

In his postgame interview, Draymond Green had nothing but praise and kind words to say about Bob Myers. Green appreciated what Myers did for the Golden State Warriors over the years, mainly building four championship-winning teams surrounding him, Klay Thompson and Steph Curry.

"Your goal in life should always be to leave whatever it is that you're leaving behind in a better place than it was when you got it. And, he far exceeded that. He left it in the best place it could possibly be," Green said.

Green's speech about Myers lasted for almost five minutes and he even admitted that the general manager job was tough. He also joked that having a player like him can be difficult for a front office executive.

