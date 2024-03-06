"2nd-year guys winning ROY" - Draymond Green drops hot take on Chet Holmgren's pursuit of NBA Rookie Of The Year candidate

Draymond Green has a hot take on the NBA Rookie of the Year race between Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren. The two towering players have been spectacular for the San Antonio Spurs and OKC Thunder, respectively. However, only one would be named Rookie of the Year at the end of the season.

On a recent episode of "The Draymond Green Show," the Golden State Warriors star thought that Wembanyama should win the ROY over Holmgren. He doesn't believe in second-year guys having a shot at winning the award because they already experienced what it's like being in the NBA despite being out with an injury.

"No disrespect to Chet Holmgren," Green said. "I think Chet Holmgren is going to be a star in this league. But I just have an issue with second-year guys, even if they missed the whole first year winning Rookie of the Year. When you train with an NBA team, you live an NBA life, when you learn NBA defensive schemes, when you're practicing with an NBA team, you're traveling with an NBA team, you're doing all these things that NBA players do for an entire year. That makes a difference, so I just can't agree with second-year guys winning Rookie of the Year."

Draymond Green made a valid point about why second-year players should not win NBA Rookie of the Year. If Chet Holmgren wins the award, he won't be the first player to miss his entire rookie year with an injury to take it home. He'll be the third one after Blake Griffin and Ben Simmons.

Holmgren is averaging 17.1 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.6 blocks per game for the OKC Thunder. He's an important player for one of the top teams in the Western Conference. He's also shooting 54.1% from the field, 39.5% from threes and 78.6% from the free throw line.

On the other hand, Victor Wembanyama is putting up 20.9 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game for the San Antonio Spurs. He's shooting 47.0% from the floor, 33.3% from beyond the arc and 81.5% from the charity stripe.

Draymond Green making impact after return from suspension

Draymond Green was suspended twice this season.

Draymond Green was suspended twice this season for his conduct on the court. He returned from his second suspension on Jan. 15 in a loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. But since Green's return, the Golden State Warriors have been playing well.

The Warriors have a record of 14-7 since Green entered the lineup again and have climbed up in the standings. He's averaging 8.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks during that span. He's also shooting 51.8% from the field, 46.3% from threes and 71.4% from the free throw line.

