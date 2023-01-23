Rui Hachimura has reportedly been traded to the LA Lakers, which will help the team improve its depth and address the need of more wing players. Following this surprising trade, ESPN's Bobby Marks talked about how this exchange affects the Lakers' chances at being a contender.

Marks shared details on how the trade could help the Lakers' bid to get back in postseason action. The addition of Hachimura gives the team another reliable stretch forward, which is one of the things they need. But according to the ESPN insider, Rui's fit with the team could probably be a move by Los Angeles, where they've started to experiment on how to improve the roster.

"I like the fit," Marks said. "I think this Laker team, will they get into the top six? I would say, unlikely. I think Davis is going to be the key here, right? When they get Anthony Davis back, you can roll up a lineup of LeBron, Hachimura, AD at the five, Hachimura gives you a big, young stretch four.

"It's a flyer. If it works out, you can re-sign him. You've got Bird rights. He's a restricted free agent. I like it from the Lakers' perspective. You didn't have to move any of your firsts, it cost you three seconds. You got a 40-game sample audition. And this team competes. ... I like this more for the Lakers here."

Earlier Monday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowksi reported on the trade which involved Hachimura going to the Lakers. In exchange, the Washington Wizards received Kendrick Nunn and three future second-round picks.

After some time of waiting on the Lakers, they've finally decided to make moves to improve their roster. This move won't make them a top contender. However, it's the right step if the Lakers are gunning for the championship this year.

Richard Jefferson thinks the Lakers are doing good moves after the Rui Hachimura deal

The Lakers shook the NBA world with their move and willingness to trade some future assets to fix their current situation. Los Angeles has drawn attention towards Rui Hachimura this time after they brought him into the mix. Some analysts have broken down how his fit with the team will affect its season, including ESPN's Richard Jefferson.

Jefferson, LeBron James' former teammate, said that the Lakers' move is a step in the right direction. On "NBA Today," he discussed how the organization is trying to change its current situation.

"They are better with him, so I'll give him that," Jefferson said. "Is this a needle mover? Is this gonna move them from eighth to sixth (in the Western Conference standings)? I don't think so. But it is a step in the right direction."

A change will soon take place in Los Angeles, and Hachimura's arrival is just the start of it.

The Lakers (22-25), who are 12th in the West, will play against the LA Clippers (25-24), who are sixth, on Tuesday.

