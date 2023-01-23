Who are Rui Hachimura's parents, Makiko and Zakari Jabil? All you need to know

Rui Hachimura's parents have played a significant role in the development of the basketball star. As many NBA fans are already aware, Hachimura is from Japan but has played in the United States since 2016.

Hachimura grew up with three siblings and has spent most of his life in Japan. However, he was drafted by the Washington Wizards as the ninth pick in the 2019 NBA draft and has been in the NBA for four years.

On Jan. 23, 2023, the big man was traded to the LA Lakers. Unsurprisingly, many basketball fans have begun wondering who Rui Hachimura's parents are and what they do. This article will reveal everything you need to know about them.

Rui Hachimura's parents come from two different countries

Rui Hachimura's parents are named Makiko and Zakari Jabil. Makiko, Rui's mother, is from Japan, and this is where the basketball star was born. On the other hand, his father is from Benin, a small country in West Africa.

The basketball player was born in Toyama in 1998 and has received a lot of support from his parents. Despite his popularity, he has decided to keep them away from the public.

Rui Hachimura's parents are from Japan and Benin (Image via Getty Images)

Hachimura's name comes from his mother's side of the family, and it means "base" or "fortress." This is a reference to baseball, as his grandfather was a big fan of the sport.

You may be interested in reading: Who is Rui Hachimura Girlfriend, Briana Delgado? All you need to know

Zakari Jabil, Hachimura's father, was born far away from Japan. Benin is an African country with a population of 13.7 million. Unfortunately, there isn't much information available regarding Zakari's life and his journey to Japan.

Rui's father is from West Africa (Image via Getty Images)

The LA Lakers forward received his first and last name from his mother's side of the family. Japanese law requires that married couples share the same surname, which is how the NBA player was named.

Since the details of Rui Hachimura's parents have not been revealed to the public, we don't know much about Makiko Hachimura. However, we do know that they have three other kids, including Allen, who is also a basketball player.

Hachimura in the 2022-23 season

The Washington Wizards sent Hachimura to the LA Lakers for Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks. Considering the power forward did not feel desired in the nation's capital, this move was great for him.

Hachimura has appeared in 30 games in the 2022-23 season, averaging 13.0 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.

Hachimura will play alongside LeBron James (Image via Getty Images)

You may be interested in reading: Reports: LA Lakers acquires Rui Hachimura from Washington Wizards

The 6-foot-8 forward has had several outstanding performances this season, including two 30-point games. He scored 30 points on 13-for-22 shooting against the Orlando Magic on Jan. 21, just two days before his trade to the Lakers.

Poll : 0 votes